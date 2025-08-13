Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio Send Mixed Signals About Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 (Will It Happen?)

Daredevil: Born Again, a revival and continuation of the beloved Netflix show, successfully brought Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with its popular first season leading to a fast-tracked second season currently filming for a 2026 release. Fans have been desperate for any information regarding the show’s future beyond the announced second season and whether these street-level heroes will continue to have a significant presence in the MCU. During a recent appearance at GalaxyCon, however, Cox seemed to dash hopes for a long-running series, only for his co-star, D’Onofrio, to quickly offer a more optimistic outlook, leaving the show’s ultimate fate in question.

During the fan convention, Charlie Cox’s discussion about the evolution of his character’s costume took an unexpected turn. “Every suit we had so far, in some way, is represented in the comics,” Cox explained to the crowd. “But there’s something that we do in this final season that doesn’t exist in the comic books, so it is unique to our show.” While the tease of a brand-new suit is exciting for viewers, it was his casual description of the upcoming second season as the “final season” that was immediately interpreted as a confirmation that Daredevil: Born Again was coming to a definitive end after Season 2.

Good chance there will be a third. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 12, 2025

The clip of Cox’s comments went viral on social media, prompting his co-star to step in. In a reply to the video on X, Vincent D’Onofrio stated there is a “good chance there will be a third” season. This contradiction could mean that Cox is simply exercising caution, managing expectations in case a third season doesn’t get greenlit, whereas D’Onofrio, who previously confirmed the Born Again creative team has a plan for a third season, is more confident in the show’s future. Another possibility is that Born Again itself, as a titled storyline focusing on the Mayor Fisk arc, will conclude with Season 2. The characters and cast could then move forward in a rebranded sequel series, much like Born Again is a successor to the original Daredevil on Netflix. This could also pave the way for a broader spinoff, potentially involving more of the Defenders, especially with Jessica Jones (Kristen Ritter) already confirmed to return.

Everything We Know About Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to pick up directly from the intense cliffhanger of the first. The finale saw Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) declare martial law in New York City, turning the city against its vigilantes and establishing a powerful Anti-Vigilante Task Force. In response, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) began gathering allies to form a resistance, setting the stage for a city-wide conflict. This narrative will serve as the core of the season, which will see the return of the original show’s main cast, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. Wilson Bethel is also confirmed to return as the deadly assassin Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, also known as Bullseye, with the actor teasing that audiences will see new sides to his character’s personality.

The scope of the second season is expanding significantly to build out the MCU’s street-level corner. In addition to Ritter’s Jessica Jones, rumors also continue to circulate about other potential returns. For instance, a cryptic social media post from Elodie Yung, who played Elektra in the Netflix series, fueled speculation about her appearance in Season 2. Plus, set pictures may have teased NYPD Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson) is back for the sophomore season.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in March 2026 on Disney+.[1][3]

