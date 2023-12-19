Angela Bassett Joins Netflix's New Political Thriller

Netflix has brought Angela Bassett aboard it's new political thriller, Zero Day. The Black Panther actress will play the President of the United States in the Robert De Niro series. Other famous faces along for the ride include Jesse Plemons, Dan Stevens, Lizzy Caplan, Cobie Britton and Joan Allen. That's a pretty stacked cast for Narcos showrunner Eric Newman's six episode series. The conspiracy thriller will be directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, she comes from Mad Men and Homeland, so if that's your jam, there's plenty to be happy about there. Bassett has been busy the last few years and this would be another role that demanded her gravitas. Fans are already imagining the kind of impassioned speech she would give from the Oval Office in-character. The streamer has already hinted at what you can expect from Zero Day when it makes its way to Netflix in the coming year.

Here's what Netflix has to say about the plot of Zero Day so far: "How do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?"

The company is very excited to be working with De Niro and producing the series. "Zero Day is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat," Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada said when the series was announced. "What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter and Michael S. Schmidt."

What Brought Zero Day To Netflix?

(Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Zero Day comes with a pretty tremendous pedigree. The conspiracy thriller already boasts a two-time Oscar winner as the star of the series. In addition, Eric Newman's former role as Narcos showrunner and Lesli Link Glatter's achievements in prestige TV earn it some cred as well. The prodicer, in particular is excited to team with De Niro on Zero Day. The iconic performer believes in this project enough to attach his name as a producer as well!

"I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams," Newman said in a statement. "And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan [Glickman, also an exec producer] on this timely (and terrifying) series."

More Roles For Bassett Coming Up

This past year would have been full of government espionage for Angela Bassett. She could played the head of the CIA in Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. During a recent interview with Variety, director Christopher McQuarrie shared how Bassett's presence could have changed Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. The filmmaker would even go on to tease her return in Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two.

"It was interesting," McQuarrie told the trade during their conversation. "She was going to be the head of the CIA. She would have been in that room with all the other heads of the intelligence community and, uh, we're not done with Angela Bassett. Angela is too fabulous. You could never ever let Angela get away. There's always a plan in the future."

You'll probably see her again when the sequel drops, but Paramount has a synopsis for Part One. "Tom Cruise is back as the iconic action hero Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to make its way into theaters next week. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two."

Do you like that casting? Let us know down in the comments!