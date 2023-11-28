Power Book III: Raising Kanan Renewed for Season 4

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has been renewed for Season 4 and fans have to be loving that news. Starz feels so good about Season 3 that they're letting a fourth season rip before the first episode of Season 3 even hits the airwaves. Over in New York, production on Power Book III: Raising Kanan is already underway. With the writers' strike and actors' strike potentially in the rear-view mirror, a lot of companies are jumping at the chance to get their big hits back into the pipeline to have them ready for 2024. Starz has really showed some love to the Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson franchise. After all, Raising Kanan is just one tendril of the massive empire he's managed to build.

"We're thrilled to continue Kanan Stark's story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in 'Power,'" Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz said. "We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more."

50 Cent Wants To Bring 8 Mile Back

While the Power franchise continues to flourish, 50 Cent has his eyes set on reintroducing the world to 8 Mile. The Eminem biopic was an awards season underdog back in the 2000s. With so many avenues for release now, it only makes sense to revisit the story. BigBoyTV interviewed the global mega-star about his plans for Slim Shady's biopic project.

He told the hosts that the project was in development. "We're in motion," 50 Cent told Big Boy. "It's a modern version... It's gonna be big... You know, I ain't got no duds… I wanna be able to show and offer a lot more details — things that you would say in an interview or different things that you've already used that you put out there and stuff like that. You'll see those things kind of surface in the temperament of the characters."

Raising Kanan Season 3 Raised The Stakes

(Photo: Starz)

Here's how Starz describes the most-recent season: "When we catch up with Kanan here, he is the fifteen-year-old only child of Raquel "Raq" Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. Much like the original "Power," "Raising Kanan" explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister."

"In an increasingly fractious world, family often feels like the only refuge from all the divisiveness and discord and yet, at the same time, we often discover that it is those closest to us who betray us and our values most. The first season of "Raising Kanan" is an exploration of these betrayals, the secrets and lies that accompany them and the ways in which they fester, metastasize and ultimately erupt."

"The overarching theme of this first season is, "You reap what you sow." In other words, actions have consequences; betrayals are always uncovered; secrets are inevitably revealed; chickens come home to roost. Every character in "Raising Kanan" is hiding something. From the world, from each other, from themselves. And as our story unfolds, they each will have to grapple with the unintended and destructive consequences of the information they've hidden and withheld."

What do you think will happen in Season 4? Let us know down in the comments!