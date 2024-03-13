Shut Up And Let These Futurama Figures Take Your Money

Futurama is back, and you can make the memes a reality thanks to Youtooz, who have released deluxe vinyl figures of Fry, Bender, and Leela (with Nibbler). The most notable of these releases is the Shut Up and Take My Money Fry figure, which you can use to leave custom comments on social media whenever Apple releases something absurdly expensive that you don't need.

Note that these Youtooz Futurama figures stand around 5-inches tall on average and ship with a matte, embossed, protective outer sleeve and plastic protector case. You can pre-order the figures here at Entertainment Earth now for $29.99 each with free US shipping on orders $79+.

Futurama Renewed For Two More Seasons on Hulu

Good news everyone! The Futurama revival on Hulu was a success, so fans can look forward to at least two more seasons (20 episodes), with the remaining 10 episodes of the original 20 episode order expected to arrive at some point this year.

Executive Producer Claudia Katz told ComicBook.com, "It's hard to beat the thrill of bringing the show back for us and the fans, but the partnership with 20th and Hulu is exceptional. They got behind the show as soon as we started, and the series' relaunch and continued marketing is next level. I'm not sure the show has ever gotten quite this level of thoughtfulness and collaboration before."

Getting so much of the original staff and cast back was a real coup for the production. Katz called his return "seamless." "They say you can't go home again but turns out you can!" Katz told us. "For the most part, it felt very seamless jumping back in. In addition to having our entire voice cast back, we have a lot of the original crew on both the writing and animation staff. And, we have the benefit of some incredible new talent on both staffs as well."

Here's how FX describes the return of the beloved series: "After a brief ten-year hiatus, 'Futurama' has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone."

"New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."