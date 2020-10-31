Stranger Things Shares Perfect Millie Bobby Brown Behind-the-Scenes Video for Halloween

✖

Stranger Things' fourth season is now filming. Still, the denizens of the creepiest town in Indiana had to take a minute to celebrate Halloween. Some celebrities are creating entire short horror films for this awkward holiday. The official Stranger Things social media account shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring series star Millie Bobby Brown. In the video, Brown dons a ghost costume to reenact the scene where Eleven shows Sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour) how ready she is to celebrate Halloween. All she says is "ghost" and "Halloween," but the message is pretty apparent. You can watch the video for yourself embedded below.

Stranger Things fans should feel lucky to have Brown on the show. The 16-year-old actress almost quit acting after losing out on a role in Game of Thrones.

"I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection, which is something I tell everyone. Like, this industry is just full of rejection, 24/7," Brown said. "You get far more nos...a lot of nos...before you get a yes. I was auditioning for commercials, for anything, really. I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a 'no' for that. Then that's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult,' because I guess I really wanted that role.

"So one of my last kind of goes at this all was this Netflix show called Montauk, and I auditioned. Then, like, two months later, they just got back to us and was like 'We'd love to Skype with you.' I Skyped with them and, you know, the rest is history, of course. We then named the show Stranger Things, but Montauk was definitely the one that gave me that kind of hope of doing it all again."

Brown isn't the only star returning in the new season of Stranger Things. Photos from the set hint that a fan-favorite duo will be back in action. Another actor seemingly hinted that their character, who fans thought was long-gone, might be making an unexpected return. Set photos also offered a glimpse at what appears to be the show's lead characters after a time jump between seasons. There are new additions to the cast as well. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have said that they want each season of the show to feel distinctly different.

"We want each season to feel different, as opposed to re-creating the same thing over and over again," Ross Duffer said earlier this year. "With season three, we realized early on that we were going to shoot mostly in the summer and that it would be released in the summer. Automatically, that gave it this very different feel in terms of both the tone and the colors. We wanted it very saturated, and we wanted this season to feel like the big Hollywood summer blockbusters that we grew up with and loved so much. There's a little more humor in it, a little more action, and it just has a different feel than the past two seasons, which were set in the fall and a little more dreary and scary.

Matt added, "We keep learning the same lesson over and over again: We cram too many ideas into the show. We've learned to really rely on our actors; we take so much inspiration from them. The script evolves as we start to work with them, and that's something we've been increasingly open to. Seeing what Maya was doing in the first couple of episodes really informed how we wrote her character moving forward and made Robin more interesting and well-rounded."

Stranger Things 4 is now in production.