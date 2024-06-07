The Boys Releases Propaganda Video Featuring Homelander's Son to Hype Up Season 4 Premiere

Homelander's son is the focus of a new propaganda video for the fourth season of The Boys. The fan-favorite Prime Video series returns to streaming sets next week, which means The Boys marketing machine is in hyperdrive. Just this week we got the first clip from The Boys Season 4 featuring a "family reunion" between Billy Butcher, Homelander, and Ryan, and now the young Homelander prodigy is helping Vought International educate kids on American history that's absent of the "woke" agenda. So as you can see, the typical social issues that The Boys is used to addressing.

"We're tired of socialist teachers brainwashing your kids with their woke takes on the 'Civil War' and Women's Rights,'" a post from the Vought International account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. "That's why we're launching Vought's American History – designed to teach your lil' patriots the God-honest truth about this nation's history!"

The post features Homelander's son Ryan telling the audience that his favorite subject in school is American history. Learning about American heroes like Christopher Columbus and Andrew Jackson can be made easier with the new book series, Vought's American History. Of course, the book skews towards history that's tied to Vought, such as the company's founding, Soldier Boy beating up Nazis back when he was a good guy, the Supes college Godolkin University, and the day Homelander was born. You can check out the video below.

We’re tired of socialist teachers brainwashing your kids with their woke takes on the “Civil War” and “Women’s Rights." That’s why we’re launching Vought’s American History – designed to teach your lil’ patriots the God-honest truth about this nation’s history! pic.twitter.com/GHQB4h2qc4 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 7, 2024

The Boys Season 4 poster teases new Supes

A new poster for The Boys gives a look at two new Supes debuting in Season 4: Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry). Both heroes are new additions to The Seven. While a lot of plot details surrounding the characters remain a mystery, it has been confirmed that Sister Sage will be the smartest Supe in the world. At the same time, Firecracker will be a unique reflection of a real-world political archetype.

"It's such a funny power," showrunner Eric Kripke previously explained to Entertainment Weekly. "A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f---ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

"Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media," Kripke continued. "That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

What is The Boys Season 4 about?

In Season Four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Season 4 of The Boys will premiere on June 13th exclusively on Prime Video.