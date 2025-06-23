The Great North Is the Best Animated Show You’re Not Watching

The Great North has been powering its way through to the end of its fifth season, and it really is the best animated series you’re not watching right now. The Great North might share some similarities with other long running animated franchises like Bob’s Burgers, and that’s because series co-creators Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux worked with that series before moving on to create this new project together with Minty Lewis. While the animated series already carved out its own identity early on, it’s even more apparent now that the show has made it to five successful seasons. And it really needs to continue.

The Great North is one of the many animated franchises running as part of Fox’s Animation Domination block that has made waves with fans over the years, but it doesn’t really get as much support as some of its much longer running counterparts. But once you actually sit and watch the show that you might have avoided before (either thanks to its place in the Animation Domination block or getting lost in your streaming selections), you’ll realize that The Great North is unlike anything you’ve seen before. You really need to watch it.

You Should Watch The Great North

The Great North is rounding out its fifth season, and it’s been absolutely incredible to see evolve. Early on the animated series carved out its own niche especially among all of the other Fox airing shows as it focused on a small and humble family that lived without any cynicism whatsoever. The Tobin Family is unlike any of the other animated sitcom families as none of them carry any sort of harshness in their dialogue, and they are incredibly forthcoming in how they talk with one another. It’s just so refreshing to see all of the stories stemming from just how honest each of them is.

The Tobin Family lives in the small town of Lone Moose, Alaska and there are lots of fun opportunities that come from such a setting. Through each of the seasons we’ve seen thus far, fans have gotten to know many of the other people across town. Each person has a fun personality of their own, and highlights a guest voice actor that might not have a lot of opportunities elsewhere. Thanks to the series’ blend of character races, personalities, ages and more, it’s allowed for some guest stars to really stand out in ways we’ve never seen before.

What’s Going on With The Great North?

The Great North unfortunately has an unclear future with Fox at the moment. While the network has renewed many of the other Animation Domination shows with landmark deals, The Great North‘s future is much less certain. The fifth season is now in the midst of its ending, but it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the animated series will be returning for a sixth season. It’s a shame as there’s no other show that’s as chill of a vibe that fans might not get elsewhere.

It stands out so much more than the rest of the Animation Domination block because it’s such a chill show, and it’s driven through its personality filled dialogue. It’s a grounded environment that finds its heart and humor within the wacky situations that could naturally arise in Alaska, but taken to appropriately cartoonish higher levels. It’s the kind of vibe that fans loved with shows like King of the Hill all those years ago, and now it’s being celebrated with a revival all these years later. That’s all to say that The Great North is going to be one of those shows we celebrate for years to come too, but fans need to check it out before it’s too late.