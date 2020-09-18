Night of the Walking Dead: Six Favorite Walking Dead Episodes Returning to Television

Six fan-favorite episodes of The Walking Dead will reanimate during the Night of the Walking Dead marathon, a hand-picked selection of episodes curated by viewers for a special presentation on the eve of the Season 10 finale. Last week, network AMC opened voting with 24 episodes spanning six iconic eras of The Walking Dead: "The Early Days," "Defending the Prison," "The Road to Terminus," "Alexandria Arrival," "The War Against the Saviors," and "Rick's Farewell and the Whisperer War." Voting is now closed, and viewers have determined which six episodes from the first ten seasons of The Walking Dead will return to television on Saturday, October 3:

The Night of the Walking Dead marathon begins with the series premiere, "Days Gone Bye," where recently comatose sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) searches for his family after waking up in a world overrun by the flesh-eating undead. The Frank Darabont-directed first episode won 41% of the vote over "Guts" and Season 2 episodes "Pretty Much Dead Already" and "Better Angels."

From "Defending the Prison," the marathon will revisit the highest-rated episode of The Walking Dead: "Too Far Gone." In the mid-season finale of the fourth season, the Governor (David Morrissey) decapitates Hershel (Scott Wilson) during an attack on the prison defended by Rick's group of survivors.

The marathon continues with the fifth season premiere, "No Sanctuary," winning "The Road to Terminus" with 50% of the vote. Still the most-watched episode of The Walking Dead, "No Sanctuary" sees the survivors fight their way out of a trap set by cannibals.

"No Way Out," the explosive mid-season premiere of the sixth season, has been named the favorite episode from the "Alexandria Arrival" selections. When a walker horde floods Alexandria, existing and new members of the community must band together to defend their home while Carl's (Chandler Riggs) life hangs in the balance.

From "The War Against the Saviors," viewers will relive the horror of "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be." In the famously gruesome seventh season premiere that won 61% of the vote, new bad guy Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) executes Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) after a twisted game of "eenie meenie miney mo."

Night of the Walking Dead concludes with the ninth season episode "What Comes After," winning "Rick's Farewell and the Whisperer War" segment with 53% of the vote. This episode ends with a wounded Rick Grimes shuttled away aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter as The Walking Dead jumps six years into the future, revealing an older Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).

These six episodes air as part of the 11-week streak of Walking Dead Universe content that launches on Sunday, September 27, with the Chris Hardwick-hosted Walking Dead Universe Preview Special featuring exclusive sneak peeks from all three TWD shows.

Night of the Walking Dead begins Saturday, October 3, at 9:00 PM on AMC.