The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Trailer and Poster Preview Six New Episodes

AMC Networks has released the latest trailer for The Walking Dead extended Season 10 before the story continues with six bonus episodes on February 28. In the Season 10C premiere, which will stream one week early exclusively for AMC+ subscribers on February 21, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Hershel Rhee return home to find Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) part of the group they call family. With Negan’s safety once again at stake, Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) fight an unknown and unseen threat with old and new allies alike while the other survivors struggle to face challenges of their own.

“It’s in the aftermath of 10A and 10B. It is a part of that story. It’s connected to all that,” executive producer Scott Gimple told ComicBook.com about the new bonus episodes. “Even like [Episode 1022] ‘Here’s Negan’ obviously has to do with Negan’s backstory, but even then, that is directly connected to the story coming out of Season 10. These episodes … There were six episodes, six weeks. We had to go right at it. Angela [Kang, showrunner], the staff, some writers from the past, from Walking Dead past, some people who came back to actually work on them. Everybody just gave it their all.”

Like the anthology-style sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead, the six-episode Season 10C tells “concentrated stories” focused on a smaller cast of characters.

“I just love those kind of stories. It’s weird, for all of the intensity and fire that was under everyone to turn out as well, they’re amazing in that ‘Here’s Negan’ is an incredible episode,” the former Walking Dead showrunner teased of the Negan prequel episode-slash-season finale pairing real-life married couple Jeffrey Dean and Hilarie Burton Morgan. “It’s really strange, the circumstances, how this all came together, but these six episodes are gonna be something that I think people are gonna really, really enjoy.”

Kang was the first to reveal these episodes, which were filmed over a six-week shoot in October, were scripted for safe shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed production for most of 2021.

“The episodes are all designed to be filmed safely during this pandemic that we’re in,” Kang said during September’s Walking Dead Universe Preview Special. “There’s sort of an anthological feel to some of them. They’re really deep dives into our characters, which I hope people enjoy.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.