The Walking Dead Previews Different and Emotional Season 10C

The Walking Dead previews a “totally different” and “emotional” Season 10C, consisting of six bonus episodes set in the aftermath of the Whisperer War. The new episodes, which shot digitally for the first time over a six-week shoot in October, are also the first to film with stringent COVID-19 protocols. In the extended Season 10 premiering February 28, Daryl (Norman Reedus) flashes back to the years after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared before coming to a fork in the road with damaged best friend Carol (Melissa McBride). Meanwhile, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) wrestles with the past when she returns home and learns Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is a free man.

On Twitter, @TheWalkingDead social media manager Johnny O’Dell teases the six-episode Season 10C makes The Walking Dead “feel like a totally different show.” Asked to describe the bonus episodes in three words, O’Dell writes: “Emotional, heavy, gorgeous.”

The bonus episodes make #TWD feel like a totally different show. Excited for you all to see them 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ek8MKp0sRA — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 29, 2021

Along with a resolution to the cliffhanger that ended Season 10B in October — where Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his traveling group are captured by the white-wearing soldiers of the Commonwealth Army — the bonus episodes reveal the real Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan) in a Negan prequel episode partnering real-life married couple the Morgans.

“We really get into the heads of the characters more than a giant situation where you’d have thousands of zombies on top of you and people screaming and running,” Reedus said previously about the new episodes, each designed to be smaller in scope and scale for safe filming.

“It’s more character-driven, because of COVID, it’s kind of changed the dynamic a little bit. Also, I think after such an epic battle at the end of this season I think you need some breathing room,” Reedus added of the Whisperer War brought to a bloody finish in “A Certain Doom.” “I think people need to exhale and take a look around them, and I think that’s what’s happening now. I’m sure it’ll ramp back up again but right now it’s kind of an introspective exhale sort of a feel, which is nice. It’s a nice tone.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.