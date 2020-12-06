The Walking Dead Movie Fan Poster Puts Rick Grimes in Three-Show Crossover

✖

All three shows from The Walking Dead Universe unite in a fan-made Walking Dead movie poster putting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) front and center of the Civic Republic Military. The authoritarian arm of the Civic Republic shuttled Rick away from The Walking Dead aboard one of its many helicopters — which have since appeared in spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond — flying him to a different corner of the zombie apocalypse. Rick returns in the Walking Dead movie trilogy still planned for movie theaters, where TWD Universe tells an epic story all connected by the CRM.

In the fan-made creation from Twitter user @JackDixon_Caryl, a riff on the season 5 poster of The Walking Dead, Rick is the centerpiece of a three-show crossover with CRM spy Huck (Annet Mahendru) and Nebraska Campus Colony security officer Felix (Nico Tortorella) from World Beyond, CRM soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) from Fear, and CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) of World Beyond.

Joining them is the CRM-aligned Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), formerly Jadis of the Scavengers, who vanished aboard the same helicopter flight that took Rick away from The Walking Dead. It was on the mothership series where viewers learned Jadis was abducting and trading people to the CRM in exchange for supplies, including the still-missing Heath (Corey Hawkins).

Two-season limited event series World Beyond, which returns with its second and final season in 2021, took viewers to the hidden city that is the mysteriously-located Civic Republic and explained why Rick hasn't returned home some seven years after he disappeared. But Rick's return will be on the big screen, not the small screen, according to World Beyond co-creator and Walking Dead movie screenwriter Scott Gimple.

When ComicBook.com asked Gimple if the final destination of World Beyond is Rick Grimes, Gimple answered, "It is not."

"I feel that one's important not to be cagey about. I think people could watch this show and learn a lot about the mythology that Rick Grimes is caught up in. And they might even see places where Rick Grimes has been. But yeah, he's not swinging around the corner," he said. "And I don't even know if I'm making people upset saying that, but I just don't like people watching it sort of expecting Rick."

