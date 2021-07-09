The Walking Dead Season 11 Reveals New Character Photos and Details

AMC reveals new details and photos of the characters in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, teasing what's to come for Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in the Final Season. The latest in AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11, which has so far brought the first footage and the first episode details from The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part I, the character descriptions and photos released Thursday offer new looks at the survivors of Alexandria, including Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), and Eugene's (Josh McDermitt) expedition currently detained by Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and his armored soldiers.

After the Whisperer War, refugees from the fallen Kingdom and the destroyed Hilltop are struggling to survive behind the walls of a strained Alexandria. Enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are among the survivors forced to co-exist in the same community for the first time, which must stand together against a frightening new threat hunting them down: masked marauders called the Reapers.

In Season 11A, the survivors "must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years," reads the official synopsis for the eight-episode first chapter of the final season. "But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group."