The Walking Dead Season 11 Reveals New Character Photos and Details
AMC reveals new details and photos of the characters in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, teasing what's to come for Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in the Final Season. The latest in AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11, which has so far brought the first footage and the first episode details from The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part I, the character descriptions and photos released Thursday offer new looks at the survivors of Alexandria, including Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), and Eugene's (Josh McDermitt) expedition currently detained by Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and his armored soldiers.
After the Whisperer War, refugees from the fallen Kingdom and the destroyed Hilltop are struggling to survive behind the walls of a strained Alexandria. Enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are among the survivors forced to co-exist in the same community for the first time, which must stand together against a frightening new threat hunting them down: masked marauders called the Reapers.
In Season 11A, the survivors "must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years," reads the official synopsis for the eight-episode first chapter of the final season. "But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group."
Daryl
A man of few words, Daryl is forthright, weary, guarded, and most of all, strategic. His nomadic nature allows him to navigate the familiar and unfamiliar. The divide with Carol is an issue they must address, but food and supplies take precedence. A word to the wise – never mess with his dog.prevnext
Carol
Carol is steadfast in her priorities to help rebuild Alexandria and keep all within its walls protected and fed, but others see the means to survival differently. The strain between her and Daryl is on her mind as she continues to operate independently. She will always go to greater lengths to protect herself, her family, and her community.prevnext
Eugene
A risk taker in his own unique way, Eugene carries a great amount of guilt. He is aware of the consequences of every decision he has ever made, or will make in the future. In this constant emotional state, is his mind capable of trusting what he says and what he sees?prevnext
Ezekiel
A zookeeper who became King. A man with cancer who has undying optimism. Ezekiel has always helped those around him and himself to live better and be better. Still captured by the troopers, Ezekiel feels he has made a grave mistake.prevnext
Jerry
Jerry is vigilant. His confidence and leadership are without question. His effervescence, at times, is the only light in this dark world. But do not mistake his levity for weakness.prevnext
Yumiko
Yumiko's strength is her intellect and it serves her well. Captured, she has little tolerance for the questioning by the troopers. She is unlike anyone they have questioned before, allowing her to look at the situation in a different light, while shedding light on the inner-workings of her new surroundings.prevnext
Judith Grimes
A child of the apocalypse, Judith is stronger than her years would indicate. She continues to hold her head high and fight with might for all to live. She feels the pressure of possibly being the only one left in her immediate family. This is a heavy load to carry at any age.prevnext
Princess
No matter how dire the situation, Princess believes things will work out for the best. Her head may be in the clouds, but her coping skills are dialed-in to how life really works in the apocalypse. If she were to listen to her inner-dialogue, she might realize her instincts and observations could be the key to solving most of their problems.prev