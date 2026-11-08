VisionQuest’s Shadowy Villain Was Hiding in Plain Sight & One Recurring Plot Point Proves It

Paul Bettany’s return as Vision in VisionQuest is coming to an end and that means that all the cards are being laid on the table, including the reveal of who has been pulling the strings as the series’ villain under the name of The Client. The show has been another huge success for Marvel Television, following in the footsteps of WandaVision and Agatha All Along to form a Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy. VisionQuest is a continuation of White Vision’s story from the last episode of WandaVision, when the newly rebuilt android is given his old memories but lacks the emotion to work out what to do with them. He now lives a regular life, away from the superhero spotlight, with a head filled with recovered versions of Tony Stark’s AI and tech creations. This includes F.R.I.D.A.Y, E.D.I.T.H, J.A.R.V.I.S., and, most surprisingly of all, Ultron.

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As the series unveiled its penultimate episode, entitled “Immolation,” Vision finally located his source code and learned how to accept who he is, but in doing so also gave himself up to Paladin to be handed over to The Client, a figure that has been trying to get his hands on Vision throughout the series. In the final moments, The Client’s identity was finally revealed – well, in appearance if not by name – and turned out to a man bearing the exact likeness of Ultron’s human avatar as he appears in Vision’s Mindspace. Although the actual identity of this character is to be revealed in what promises to be an action-packed finale to the series and the overarching story that began in WandaVision, the fact that this character has a link to Ultron is something that should have been obvious after being clearly signposted by one recurring plot point of the show.

Every AI Has a “Real” Human Behind Them

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VisionQuest finally gives a face to several characters that have featured frequently in MCU, ones that provided Tony Stark support in his technological endeavors and Peter Parker as he came to terms with loss of Tony in Spider-Man: Far from Home. Tony’s original AI J.A.R.V.I.S, who went on to become a part of Vision, returns in VisionQuest, played once again by James D’Arcy as the character’s human avatar. D’Arcy previously appeared as the “real” Edwin Jarvis, the butler of Tony Stark’s father Howard who his human avatar is based on, in the series Agent Carter and Avengers: Endgame. For the other AI characters, though, VisionQuest has given them their human faces for the first time, but also reveals that every AI created by Tony has a real-life human counterpart as their inspiration.

F.R.I.D.A.Y. is revealed to have been based on Alison Hogan, someone who helped raise Tony and had a role working in Howard Stark’s office years earlier. Based on the name, it has also been suggested that Alison Hogan is likely to be the mother of “Happy” Hogan, providing a deep Stark connection with the face and person F.R.I.D.A.Y. was based on. E.D.I.T.H., in the meantime, is revealed to be based on Edith Marks, a real woman with a sense of adventure, which explains why Tony created her for Peter Parker. Later in the series, the one-time assumed antagonist of the story, AI android Jocasta is also revealed to have gained her human likeness from Josephine Carrington, who herself had dealings with Stark Enterprises. So every AI in the MCU has one simple thing in common. One way or another, they all have a human counterpart behind them, all linked to Stark. Which meant there is only one AI whose “real” counterpart was missing. That would be Ultron.

Has Ultron Been Pulling the Strings All Along?

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The constant reminder that all MCU AIs are based on real people, including the very first one created by Phineas Horton, makes the reveal that the person Ultron’s persona has been taken from the one calling himself The Client. During the series, Ultron has said that his avatar “suits him,” but never revealed who it belonged to. The MCU tends not to drop hints about something unless there is a plan behind it, so the lack of information about Ultron’s human form should have been the final clue to him being behind everything happening in the show. There is also the fact that VisionQuest has been faithfully following the same structure of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, with the lead character going on a journey to discover their true selves, while their antagonist was in plain sight throughout – Agatha in WandaVision, and Death in the guise of Rio Vidal in Agatha All Along. Even the poster for the series shows Vision with Ultron standing over him like a dominant presence.

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The only question now, is who is the human Ultron has taken his image from? Clearly, whoever it is has a liking for advanced tech and weapons from the brief flashback at the end of Episode 7 that also hints at a Stark Enterprises connection, and he also has a liking of the phrase, “Peace in our time,” one that Ultron has used on several occasions. The series finale will answer this question and according to the trailer has one final surprise in store, but how the story ends is something no one knows. Will Ultron turn out to be ultimately protecting his “son” Vision, or has the AI been manipulating everything to his own end after all. The VisionQuest finale airs Tue 10 Nov at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

Has VisionQuest been a worthy continuation of WandaVision? Is this the last we will see of Vision, or will he still have a role to play after the finale? Let us know in the comments.