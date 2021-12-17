WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Might Have Teased a Marvel Team-Up

✖

Before starring in WandaVision, the first part of a loose trilogy with Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen picked Tom Holland's Spider-Man for a Marvel team-up. In the summer of 2018, just months before the first reports that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was developing big-budget television shows for Disney's then-upcoming streaming service, Olsen said she "want[s] to play" with Spider-Man. The heroes appeared together, albeit separately, in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and would briefly cross paths during the climactic battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"I kind of want to play with Spider-Man. He's cute," Olsen said when asked to name her most-wished-for superhero crossover at ACE Comic Con in June 2018. "He's really funny, I think Holland's killing it. I think he's so, so funny."

In the lead-up to WandaVision, which would reunite Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision in their own classic sitcom, Holland picked the post-Endgame spin-off as the Marvel Studios series he'd join as Spider-Man:

"I think the WandaVision show looks really cool. I don't really know what it's about and it looks very stylistic, it almost looks like a bit of a sitcom with the way they've shot it. I don't really understand what is going on but it looks really cool," Holland told MTV in February 2020. "Paul and Elizabeth are like two of the nicest people I know and I would love to work with them some more and get to know them a little bit better."

Holland added: "So if I could put Spider-Man in the WandaVision show, that'd be great, Kevin Feige. So if you want to do that, you know my number."

When Capital FM asked last week whether Wanda Maximoff is joining Spider-Man 3 — rumored to have an extensive cast from across the Marvel movie Multiverse — Olsen said, "I assume you might [see Wanda in Spider-Man 3] if everyone's in it, but I haven't showed up to that party yet."

Holland predicted, or tipped off, his Spider-Man 3 team-up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) when he picked his Infinity War co-star for a superhero team-up in a June 2019 interview — more than a year before the first report confirming Cumberbatch's role. After his appearance in Spider-Man 3, Cumberbatch teams up with Olsen's Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

New episodes of WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+. Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters on December 17, ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022.

