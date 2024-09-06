Elizabeth Olsen Says WandaVision Production Felt Like "Marvel's Weird Cousin"

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen described Marvel's production for the TV series as being the "weird cousin." Harper's Bazaar UK talked to the Wanda Maximoff actress as she gets dramatic again with His Three Daughters. When asked about her "career curveball", it was easy for Olsen to zero-in on WandaVision. During 2021, the Marvel TV show was nothing short of a phenomenon with millions of people booting up Disney+ to follow the mystery and revel in some nostalgia for old sitcoms. The star explained that she had some trepidation about being the first Marvel Television series rolled out in the Disney+ era. But, the fans absolutely loved their take on Scarlet Witch's story with Vision.

"WandaVision. No one forced me to do that! I have made a choice to continue on with Marvel and they've made a choice to continue on with me," the Scarlett Witch actress remembered. "I was really scared about doing a Marvel project for TV because there are otherworldly, larger than life characters that are seen in films, and I didn't know if it would still work on the television at home. But I had confidence in the format because the storytelling really honored the TV medium."

(Photo: WandaVision. - Marvel)

"We really felt we were Marvel's weird cousin. We didn't know it was going to have such a response," Olsen admitted. "It came out during the pandemic and it almost had way more relevance to everyone's lives; [we were all ] Trying to function in these bubbles that we were put in, and then there was this world outside of a bubble. No-one even knew what reality was that point."

Any Plans For A Scarlet Witch Return?

(Photo: Could she come back? - Marvel)

Agatha All Along is Marvel's next big show and fans are wondering if this return to Westview will involve another visit from Elizabeth Olsen. Her character "died" at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But, with the popularity of Scarlet Witch after WandaVision, it's hard to see her out of the picture for very long. ComicBook asked Agatha Harkness herself, Kathryn Hahn how much Olsen was aware of when it came to this return to Westview.

"I actually don't know if she knows, but we texted yesterday," Hahn told us. "I texted her to be like, 'Oh, I'm thinking about you nonstop. I love you.' Because she was such good introduction and welcome to this world. So it was really sweet to have a connection on the eve of all this press. But I don't know if she knows about it. I don't know what she knows about the show."

