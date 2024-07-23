Bron Breakker Earns Championship Opportunity at WWE SummerSlam

Sami Zayn is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam after his challenger was determined on WWE Raw. Former NXT Champions Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker rekindled their rivalry from NXT to go head-to-head for the #1 Contenders match. For weeks Breakker has been on a rampage, dismantling the entire men’s division and even going after Zayn. They faced off against one another at Money in the Bank where Breakker came up in a losing effort but there were reports that followed indicating WWE may want him to win on a bigger Premium Live Event. As for Dragunov, Zayn’s match with him ended in a “No Contest” on a recent episode of WWE Raw.

As the match got underway they both tried their hardest to put one another away early but it just wasn’t working. At one point they ascended to the top rope where Breakker hit what Pat McAfee calls the “Breakkinsteiner” which is essentially just a head scissors, flipping him down onto the mat. The match ended after referee stoppage when Dragunov got knocked out, but it’s clear it was just a way to make both men look strong while being able to run it back at a later time. And just like that, Breakker will head to Cleveland, Ohio next week to fight Zayn in a rematch!

Speaking of SummerSlam, WWE has several events slotted in the iconic Agora Theater. Firstly, Zayn will be hosting his comedy and variety show Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland at the Agora. Then The Undertaker has his 1deadMAN Show where he recounts stories from his tenured career in an intimate setting in the same building. Lastly, a special screening of Damian Priest’s new WWE documentary will be held, alongside a Q&A with special guests.

What is Scheduled for WWE SummerSlam 2024?

The schedule for the iconic summer event set to take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium which according to WrestleTix as of a few days ago has sold over 47,000 tickets. This year’s King and Queen of the Ring winners earned championship opportunities on their respective brands, meaning Gunther will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship and Nia Jax will go after Bayley’s WWE Women’s Championship.

Logan Paul is slated to defend the United States Championship against LA Knight after making it official on last week’s SmackDown with a brawl. Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes must also defend their titles against their biggest rivals at the moment: Solo Sikoa and Rhea Ripley who looks to win back the title she never actually lost.

