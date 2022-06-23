Every WWE and AEW Star Who Caught the 2022 Injury Bug

Both WWE and AEW's rosters have been bitten by the injury bug in recent months. Thanks to injuries from the likes of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Bryan Danielson, both companies have needed to drop major plans for their pay-per-views, turning the Summer of 2022 into something quite different than originally planned. Below is the full list of every major injury wrestlers have suffered in both companies since the start of the year. Stay tuned as we'll be updating the list whenever news of a new injury or recovery occurs! AEW returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Forbidden Door crossover event with New Japan. WWE's next premium live event, Money in the Bank, takes place on July 2 in Las Vegas.

Big E (Photo: WWE) Just two months after his WWE Championship reign was brought to an abrupt end, E took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring from Ridge Holland on the March 11 episode of SmackDown. He landed on his neck, fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae in the process. Thankfully, E has provided recent updates showing that he no longer needs the neck brace and has improved movement in his neck. pic.twitter.com/1IEkWMpfuy — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 22, 2022

Io Shirai (Photo: WWE) Shirai's last match was at the NXT Stand & Deliver event on April 2, but news of her injury didn't drop until noon. The type and severity have not been confirmed, though she was spotted with a leg brace.

Shelton Benjamin For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I'll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon! — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) May 14, 2022 Benjamin announced in May that, for only the second time in his wrestling career, he's on the shelf with an injury. He did not disclose what it was or how long he'd be out.

Anthony Bowens Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/QtSga0eFeC — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 20, 2022 Bowens suffered a knee injury in May, but has managed to stay active on television alongside Max Caster and The Gunn Club. This is good news because everyone loves The Acclaimed! 🙈 IN CASE YOU MISSED IT 🙈 Here's my 🔥 freestyle from #AEWRampage When I got the mic on Friday, all I was told was, "let em have it." 😈 Everyone loves the Acclaimed and don't forget them Ass Boys ✂️🍑@AEW @Bowens_Official @theaustingunn@coltengunn #MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/iqQIPuxzBN — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) June 19, 2022

Leyla Hirsch On April 5th, during AEW Dark Elevation, I suffered an injury. After landing on my feet from a moonsault, I tore my ACL. Today I was finally able to get my surgery. Thank you to everyone for the support . I promise to come back an improved, leaner, meaner more Legit Athlete. pic.twitter.com/dzDEFcRGCo — Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) May 26, 2022 Hirsch suffered a torn ACL in April and underwent surgery in May.

Adam Cole (Photo: All Elite Wrestling) Cole has reportedly been dealing with a number of injuries lately, including an issue with his labrum, that has resulted in him staying out of in-ring action since beating Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing for the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Despite that, he's still being teased for a match at Forbidden Door.

CM Punk Punk suffered a leg injury days after winning the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, and as a result, he had to be pulled from his AEW World Championship match with Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door. However, AEW opted to keep the championship on him and crown an interim champion, which will set up for a unification match down the road.

Bryan Danielson (Photo: AEW) Danielson has been out of action since the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, with conflicting reports of whether or not he's dealing with a concussion. He confirmed on this week's AEW Dynamite that he would be forced to miss Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts, though assured fans he would be back soon

Scorpio Sky I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. 1/2 — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 4, 2022 Sky is reportedly dealing with a knee injury, but won't be stripped of the TNT Championship.

The Bunny I'm injured right now but I'll be back in the ring once I'm all healed up ☺️🖤 https://t.co/JSwMR1ibAQ — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) June 22, 2022 The Bunny (aka Allie) hasn't wrestled since April and confirmed on Wednesday that she's been dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Matt Hardy (Photo: AEW) Hardy's knee was reportedly banged up after competing in a tag team match at AAA Triplemania: Tijuana this past week, with swelling in his knee.