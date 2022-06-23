Every WWE and AEW Star Who Caught the 2022 Injury Bug
Both WWE and AEW's rosters have been bitten by the injury bug in recent months. Thanks to injuries from the likes of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Bryan Danielson, both companies have needed to drop major plans for their pay-per-views, turning the Summer of 2022 into something quite different than originally planned. Below is the full list of every major injury wrestlers have suffered in both companies since the start of the year. Stay tuned as we'll be updating the list whenever news of a new injury or recovery occurs!
AEW returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Forbidden Door crossover event with New Japan. WWE's next premium live event, Money in the Bank, takes place on July 2 in Las Vegas.
Cody Rhodes
June 5th 2022 – @WWE @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/fatXBM29Dj— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 9, 2022
Rhodes suffered a torn rotator cuff while training for his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins in early June. He still managed to compete in (and win) the bout despite his arm, shoulder and ribs being bright purple, then was written off the following night when Rollins "further injured" Rhodes' pec with a sledgehammer. He has since undergone surgery and swears he'll make it back sooner than the nine-month recovery timetable WWE initially announced.prevnext
Big E
Just two months after his WWE Championship reign was brought to an abrupt end, E took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring from Ridge Holland on the March 11 episode of SmackDown. He landed on his neck, fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae in the process. Thankfully, E has provided recent updates showing that he no longer needs the neck brace and has improved movement in his neck.
June 22, 2022prevnext
Io Shirai
Shirai's last match was at the NXT Stand & Deliver event on April 2, but news of her injury didn't drop until noon. The type and severity have not been confirmed, though she was spotted with a leg brace.prevnext
Nikkita Lyons
The 🦁 will roar once again! 🔜#WWENXT @nikkita_wwe pic.twitter.com/2Ozli7odfO— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 20, 2022
Lyons had to be pulled from the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament in May due to a partial MCL tear and MCL sprain. A vignette of her return dropped this week, stating she'd be back on June 28 episode of NXT 2.0.prevnext
Shelton Benjamin
For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) May 14, 2022
Benjamin announced in May that, for only the second time in his wrestling career, he's on the shelf with an injury. He did not disclose what it was or how long he'd be out.prevnext
Randy Orton
Orton was written off TV following the unification of the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships on May 20 with a back injury. Fans initially believed the injury was for a storyline that would set up a match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but then news broke that his injury was not only real but worse than expected. Orton has since been replaced by Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam and could potentially be out until 2023 if he has to undergo surgery.prevnext
Anthony Bowens
Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/QtSga0eFeC— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 20, 2022
Bowens suffered a knee injury in May, but has managed to stay active on television alongside Max Caster and The Gunn Club. This is good news because everyone loves The Acclaimed!
prevnext
🙈 IN CASE YOU MISSED IT 🙈
Here's my 🔥 freestyle from #AEWRampage
When I got the mic on Friday, all I was told was, "let em have it." 😈
Everyone loves the Acclaimed and don't forget them Ass Boys ✂️🍑@AEW @Bowens_Official @theaustingunn@coltengunn #MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/iqQIPuxzBN— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) June 19, 2022
Darius Martin
Can’t do it like me 🧈 pic.twitter.com/Anbpqe2wCE— Darius Martin (@DariusMartin612) June 6, 2022
Martin finally returned to action from a torn ACL tear in March, but by late April he was off television once again. It was revealed a month later that he had been in a car accident, one that could keep him out of action until 2023.prevnext
Leyla Hirsch
On April 5th, during AEW Dark Elevation, I suffered an injury. After landing on my feet from a moonsault, I tore my ACL. Today I was finally able to get my surgery.
Thank you to everyone for the support . I promise to come back an improved, leaner, meaner more Legit Athlete. pic.twitter.com/dzDEFcRGCo— Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) May 26, 2022
Hirsch suffered a torn ACL in April and underwent surgery in May.prevnext
Adam Cole
Cole has reportedly been dealing with a number of injuries lately, including an issue with his labrum, that has resulted in him staying out of in-ring action since beating Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing for the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Despite that, he's still being teased for a match at Forbidden Door.prevnext
CM Punk
Punk suffered a leg injury days after winning the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, and as a result, he had to be pulled from his AEW World Championship match with Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door. However, AEW opted to keep the championship on him and crown an interim champion, which will set up for a unification match down the road.prevnext
Bryan Danielson
Danielson has been out of action since the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, with conflicting reports of whether or not he's dealing with a concussion. He confirmed on this week's AEW Dynamite that he would be forced to miss Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts, though assured fans he would be back soonprevnext
Scorpio Sky
I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. 1/2— Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 4, 2022
Sky is reportedly dealing with a knee injury, but won't be stripped of the TNT Championship.prevnext
Rhea Ripley
Soon. ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/Oc7abdikJ4— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 21, 2022
Ripley was pulled from the Raw Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank on Raw, then revealed on Instagram she's dealing with a brain and dental injury.prevnext
The Bunny
I’m injured right now but I’ll be back in the ring once I’m all healed up ☺️🖤 https://t.co/JSwMR1ibAQ— The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) June 22, 2022
The Bunny (aka Allie) hasn't wrestled since April and confirmed on Wednesday that she's been dealing with an undisclosed injury.prevnext
Buddy Matthews
Matthews announced this week he's dealing with a shoulder injury after losing his qualifying match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.prevnext
Queen Zelina
Aww I know my loyal subjects 💜 your queen will return soon, I promise! I am simply allowing the .. humans.. to have their fun.. for now. @wwe https://t.co/dU7sMlhJfy— 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) June 21, 2022
Zelina hasn't wrestled since April but teased her return on social media earlier this week.prevnext
Rick Boogs
Boogs suffered a torn quad and injured his patellar tendon at WrestleMania 38 during a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match with Shinsuke Nakamura and The Usos. He has since shared videos of his recovery.prevnext
Matt Hardy
Hardy's knee was reportedly banged up after competing in a tag team match at AAA Triplemania: Tijuana this past week, with swelling in his knee.prevnext