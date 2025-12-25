My Hero Academia Star Was “Certain” Their Hero Was Dying Before the End of the Show

One My Hero Academia star was “certain” their hero wasn’t going to make it, and was surprised to see how they played a role in the final season of the series. My Hero Academia officially brought the anime to an end this Fall, and with it saw Izuku Midoriya and the others bring the long war against All For One to an end once and for all. Things kicked off this season with a major clash between its biggest hero and villain, however, as All Might took the spotlight for one final time.

But in speaking with ComicBook to celebrate My Hero Academia’s final season, All Might voice star Christopher Sabat was “certain” that the hero wasn’t going to make it to the final season let alone participate in the final battle. With how it all eventually played out, however, Sabat felt it was “inspiring” and “cool” in the anime’s approach to All Might’s final clash with All For One. And it’s something that fans certainly agree with.

My Hero Academia’s All Might Reacts to the Final Battle

“It was cool the way they handled it,” Sabat revealed about his reaction to All Might’s final battle. “First of all, I was happy he made it there. There was a part of me that was certain that he wasn’t going to make it. But the fact that they brought him in and he did something so inspiring—creating this suit with essentially Dave, one of his early friends, the guy who helped him develop his All Might persona—using technology of Dave with his daughter, Melissa, who provides the voice for the AI in his car, armed with weapons that are named after all of his students. I was a mess.”

“It was so inspiring to see him showing what he says kind of towards the end that it was Midoriya who inspired him this whole time,”Sabat continued as he opened up about the final battle’s scope. “And so all of his weapons, attacks, and things being named after all of his students and [their] powers really hooked me. As a dad, I kind of feel that stuff real big.” Sabat even went into how he felt about All Might really poking fun at his greatest villain towards the end of that battle too.

All Might Goes Wild for Final All For One Fight

“But I love that he got to kind of goad All for One a little bit,” Sabat continued. “Trying to get him to kind of pull away from the battle for a while, and he got to do it in the most ridiculous way possible. That suit with that big old smile, I’m like, ‘All right, okay.’ He really wanted to get under somebody’s skin.” And that’s one of the big reasons that fans loved All Might’s final clash with All For One as we got to see a whole new side of that former number one hero.

My Hero Academia thankfully didn’t kill All Might before the anime came to an end, and we’ll be seeing more of him and the other heroes too with a special epilogue episode releasing with Crunchyroll next Spring. All Might has a bright future much like Deku and the others, so now it’s only a matter of time before fans get to see it in action.

