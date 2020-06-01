Attack on Titan Final Season Trailer Shares Bleak Reiner Update

Attack on Titan recently shared the first concrete look at the fourth and final season, and it offered a bleak update on Reiner Braun's status following the end of the third season. Season 3 Part 2 of the anime saw Eren and the other members of the Survey Corps officially taking on Reiner and the enemy Titan threat. It ended with the Eldians' major victory, and Reiner had escaped with Zeke towards the end of the season. The first look at the final season teases what this duo has been up to since their retreat back then.

The debut trailer for the final season offers up a bleak look at Reiner as a few scenes dig into him specifically. But the major tease towards the end of the trailer was not only a big rematch against Eren Yeager, but a more solemn moment in which Reiner seems poised to take his own life after walking into a basement.

When counting in the poster for the fourth and final season alongside this trailer, Reiner is surprisingly taking center stage when compared to the previous seasons. Although Eren is indeed featured in a few moments, the majority of the trailer seems to be rather teasing that Reiner will be getting a lot more of the core focus this time around.

Fans of the manga probably caught on to why this is the case, and without getting too deep into spoiler territory, the final arc of the series changes the scope of the war in an unexpected way. Eren and Reiner do find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict once more, but Reiner receives a fair bit more character introspection and development than we have seen in seasons past.

As the war with Marley kicks off with the next season of the series, the current perception for many of the fan favorite characters will change as they find themselves up against surprising new challenges. This is naturally true for Reiner Braun as well, whose suicide attempt here is the result of some of those challenges.

How do you feel about this bleak update for Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan's final season trailer? What are you most excited to see in the fourth and final outing for the fan favorite anime? Will Reiner truly become the "protagonist" of the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

