Attack on Titan Cosplay Highlights Mikasa's Season 4 Look

✖

One awesome Attack on Titan cosplay is highlighting Mikasa Ackerman's Season 4 look! The fourth and final season might have started out with more of a slow burn as it saw to flesh out new characters on the other side of the conflict in Marley, the season really took off with fans once it brought back all of the fan favorites from the first three seasons of the series. Not only did characters like Mikasa, Eren and Armin return to the anime, but they all had brand new looks developed in the years since we had seen them last.

These new uniformed looks for the Survey Corps were big hits with fans of the series, and that was especially true of Mikasa's new look for the fourth and final season. Not only did she get a haircut in the years since we had seen her at the end of the third season, but she was decked out in the full black garb of the new corps. Artist @mk_ays brought this look to life with some awesome cosplay that truly taps into Mikasa's badass new makeover. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ays (@mk_ays)

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season is nearing the end of its initially slated 16 episode order, and this has had many fans questioning over whether or not this will truly be the final entry of the anime series. With the final arc of the series still being concluded with new chapter releases, the anime's ending is thrown into even more question than before as it's clear that it won't be diverging from the material in Hajime Isayama's original release.

With each new episode of the series continuing to set up an explosive final conflict to come, Mikasa is just one of the many characters in flux with the adaptation. There are current reports claiming that the fourth season will not be adapting the final moments of the manga, so now it's just a matter of figuring out whether or not the anime will return for a new entry despite promising the contrary.

What did you think of Mikasa and the other characters' makeovers for the fourth season? How are you liking the new episodes of Attack on Titan's anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!