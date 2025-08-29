10 Best Anime to Binge on Netflix in September 2025

Slowly but surely, Netflix is making a big investment in international markets, providing viewers with more K-Dramas and anime, and fans are here for it. The streaming service has always boasted that there’s something for everyone, and their latest additions are making that statement feel pretty accurate. There are dozens of ongoing anime available on Netflix, with more to come. Best of all, Netflix has negotiated some deals, getting a few series as they actively release each week. It’s a big step up for a platform that built its branding on binge-worthy collections, but if it means people can get their anime that much sooner, fans aren’t going to complain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to anime, Netflix has pretty decent coverage of most genres and themes. There’s still work to be done here, but we’ll take what we can get! Not only is Netflix negotiating for the rights to many series, but they’ve begun to create their own, such as the hits Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Blue Eye Samurai.

10) My Happy Marriage

KINEMA CITRUS

Fairy tale lovers should make note of My Happy Marriage, as the core of this series will feel eerily familiar to Cinderella. The story begins with Miyo, a woman living in a fantasy version of Japan in the 1800s. In her world, supernatural powers are more than common; they’re everything. Failure to have a supernatural power means you’re nothing, as Miyu has learned the hard way. She’s lived her whole life being treated as less-than-nothing by her family, and she finally sees her way out.

Miyu is set to be betrothed to a soldier, which would effectively free her from her family. The problem is that this soldier doesn’t have a reputation for kindness. In fact, he’s infamous for his horrible treatment of potential wives. My Happy Marriage seamlessly blends historical elements with fantasy, romance, and emotionally rich storytelling.

Currently, there are two seasons of My Happy Marriage available, both of which are on Netflix. A new project was recently announced that will continue the story.

9) Beastars

Image Courtesy of Studio Orange

Beastars is an anime based on Akita Shoten’s shonen manga, and it began airing in 2019. The series tells of a society filled with anthropomorphic animals, with a natural divide between the carnivores and the herbivores. It’s the type of tension one might expect, with a few twists to shake things up.

The story begins at an elite high school, where carnivores and herbivores can supposedly attend together in peace. However, that peace is shaken following a mysterious murder, allowing for tensions to rise, accusations to fly, you name it.

Beastars is an award-winning series, and that fact alone should be enough to tempt some newer viewers. In particular, this series helped change expectations of CG anime, so if you want to be part of that conversation, this show is a must-watch.

8) Sakamoto Days

TMS Entertainment

Sakamoto Days is a newer anime that has been getting a lot of ink, and it’s one of the series Netflix was able to simultaneously release along with other anime platforms. The story follows Taro Sakamoto, a once-infamous hit man, believed to be the best of the best. However, he set all of that aside when he found the love of his life. These days, he’s content to spend time with his wife and daughter while running the family business.

Naturally, the world isn’t content to just let Taro Sakamoto walk away like that. There’s a bounty on his head, not to mention a protegee hitman (not to mention clairvoyant) and orphaned crime boss daughter who need a little extra help from this retired combatant.

There’s one season (two cours) available for Sakamoto Days. The manga sold over 7 million copies, so you know this series has been building a lot of hype since the beginning, and that isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. New episodes are released each week on Netflix.

7) Romantic Killer

Image Courtesy of Domerica

Romantic Killer is a cute anime that addresses love and growing up through whimsical, chaotic, and hilarious means. Anzu Hishino is a teenager who only loves three things: video games, chocolate, and her cat. She has no real interest in boys, and she certainly has no interest in actually trying to pursue a relationship with anyone. Unfortunately, Riri has different ideas.

Riri is a virtual love cupid, or sorts. He’s dragged Anzu Hishino into an alternate reality to force her to face a plethora of “ikemen” for her to court and potentially fall in love with. TO ensure she plays the game accordingly, Riri has taken away Anzu’s three favorite things. The horror!

There’s only one season of Romantic Killer available; however, a live-action adaptation is in the works, so now is a great time to dive into this fandom.

6) Delicious in Dungeon

Image Courtesy of Studio Trigger

Delicious in Dungeon is a Netflix original, and it’s the perfect series for people craving more dungeon-crawling content. The series is equal parts cozy and quirky, following a group of desperate adventurers as they dive back into a dungeon, sans supplies, to save their healer.

The series may have a harrowing core (the need to rescue their own before it’s too late), but their obsession with cooking drastically changes the overall vibe. These explorers battle their way through different dungeon rooms, cooking and eating the monsters they defeat. It’s strange, but it works. Notably, Delicious in Dungeon flips many tropes on its head, providing an entertaining viewing experience for everyone.

Currently, there’s only one season of Delicious in Dungeon available, but the streaming platform has announced that a second season will be happening.

5) My Hero Academia

Shueisha

My Hero Academia (Boku no Hīrō Akademia) is another incredibly popular anime, and this one is especially perfect for fans looking for more of a superhero adventure. In this world, an increasing number of people are born with powers, aka quirks. The story follows young Izuku Midoriya, a boy born quirkless in a world of heroes. Despite this, he’s determined to follow in their footsteps. His story changed forever after meeting his idol, the world’s greatest hero, All Might.

Since then, Midoriya has been training hard to become a superhero in his own right. He wants to bring peace to the world, and he has a better understanding of what that means, given what he’s gone through and what he will face. My Hero Academia is a shonen with an expansive cast of characters, as U.A. High School is full to the brim of aspiring heroes.

Netflix only has two seasons of My Hero Academia (MHA) available out of seven, though it does have a few of the films (My Hero Academia: You’re Next, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes). Now is a fantastic time to jump on the MHA train, as the final season will begin airing in October.

4) The Apothecary Diaries

Image Courtesy of OLM

The Apothecary Diaries is an anime based on the writing of Natsu Hyūga, which was originally a light novel series, then a manga series. The story is set in a fictional version of Imperial China. Enter Maomao, an apothecary who gets captured and sold to the Imperial Palace as a worker.

All Maomao had to do was work in the Imperial Palace for two years, and she’d be free. Annoying, but pretty simple, right? Well, Maomao is ever the curious type, and that pulls her into all sorts of mysteries/problems. It begins with a mysterious illness she couldn’t help but solve, drawing perhaps the wrong (or right?) sort of attention to herself.

The Apothecary Diaries just wrapped up its second season, though Netflix currently only has access to the first. Hopefully, that will be updated soon. In the meantime, fans can rest easy knowing that a third season has been confirmed.

3) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is another series that has been getting some attention, and with good reason. The story focuses on Frieren, an elven mage who joins a party of adventurers to defeat the Demon King. Here’s the thing: that adventure isn’t the premise of this story, as that is what happened before. This story begins with that ending.

As an elf, Freiren has always known that she’d have all the time in the world, but the passing of her companions drives that point home. Humanity is changing, friends die of old age, and Frieren realizes all the opportunities she’s already missed.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is an incredibly powerful and heartwarming story. That said, prepare your emotions for the roller coaster they’re about to embark on. Currently, there’s only one season of Frieren, though season two is scheduled to begin airing in 2026.

2) Dandadan

MBS / Science Saru

Dandadan (also known as Dan Da Dan) is a series that merges sci-fi with fantasy with dramatic results. To say this series is a hit would be a slight understatement, as fans of the series are very vocal about their devotion, getting new fans to join in every day. Dandadan starts with two teenagers, Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura (better known as Okarun), who become unlikely friends after making a bet. Since Okarun doesn’t believe in ghosts or spirits, he’ll enter a known haunted location, so long as Momo, a non-believer in all things alien, will go to a location famous for UAP sightings.

Readers can probably guess what happened next, as both characters quickly realize that all forms of supernatural are true, throwing them into the deep end. They now have a very specific mission, and they’ll use their newly found superhuman powers to achieve that goal, making new friends and allies along the way.

That description fails to embody the chaos Dandadan is famous for, so it’s best to watch a trailer or listen to the opening theme song to get a better idea of what is in store. Currently, all of season one is readily available on Netflix, with new episodes from season two getting added each week.

1) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

ufotable

If you’ve spent any time talking online about anime recently, you’ve likely seen some chatter about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. This hit anime is really popping off right now, as the latest arc was kick-started in Japanese theaters. International fans are still waiting for their turn, which explains the growing anticipation.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young charcoal seller turned swordsman, following a vicious attack. He and his sister, Nezuko, were the only survivors. However, it’s safe to say that they did not survive unchanged. While Nezuko’s changes are harder to define and understand, Tanjiro has personally sworn to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister.

Thus, he’s joined the ranks of the Demon Slayers, where he hopes to personally hunt down and kill the demon who attacked his family, the infamous Muzan Kibutsuji. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has five arcs available to binge on Netflix. The next arc, “Infinity Castle“, is going to be split into three films, premiering first in theatres before hitting streaming services.

What anime would you recommend fans watch through the month of September on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!