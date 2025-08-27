Black Clover Turns Asta Into One Piece’s Luffy With a Big Change

Black Clover is now in the midst of the climactic final battles of its final arc, and the newest cliffhanger has turned Asta into One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy with a cool update. Black Clover returned this Summer with one of its biggest updates yet as series creator Yuki Tabata delivered three more chapters sharing the next phase of the final battles. This ended up taking the final fight against Lucius Zogratis in a whole new kind of direction as Asta needed to desperately heal and get back to the battlefield before the rest of the Clover Kingdom was destroyed.

Black Clover‘s latest batch of chapters this Summer saw the Clover Kingdom continue to struggle against Lucius and his growing stronger army of Paladins, and with it has even brought in some surprising allies to help turn the tide of battle back in the heroes’ favor. But the one final piece of the puzzle is Asta himself, who has since been saved from the brink of death and is looking a whole lot like Luffy now that he also has an X shaped scar on his chest just like the future King of the Pirates.

Asta Turns Into Luffy With Black Clover’s Final Arc

Black Clover returned this Summer with Chapters 381 through 383 of the series and it showcased how Yuno was holding his own against Lucius while Asta was put out of commission. Asta had taken a major blow from the villain, and was teleported away from the area while Yuno bought him time. Yuno knows he’s on borrowed time with Asta’s anti-magic boost, and also knows that this fight won’t be settled until Asta heals back up. It’s what Mimosa Vermillion knows too well as she’s struggling to save Asta and heal his wounds enough from his terrible state.

Asta then starts to mirror One Piece‘s Luffy as the chapters then reveal that many of Asta’s past foes have come to the Clover Kingdom to help out in the war. They’ve come to respect Asta’s strength after he defeated them, and acknowledge how big of an impact he’s come to have on their lives. Because like Luffy, Asta hasn’t really killed many of his non-demon foes. He’s beaten them to a pulp with the hopes of defeating them in that moment, but never really had ill will towards them as people. They just needed to be knocked down a peg.

Asta Returns to the Final Battle

But what helps solidify this transformation into Luffy is the final moments of Black Clover Chapter 383 as Asta is fully healed by Mimosa. Thanks to Charmy appearing at just the right time to offer her a boost to restore her mana, Mimosa was able to activate her Ultimate Magic once more and bring Asta back to full health. Asta then rises up with a massive X shaped scar on his chest and declares he’s coming right for Lucius to end their fight once and for all.

It’s the kind of declaration that truly seems to mark that Black Clover is going to be coming to an end soon as these final battles are likely going to be settled within the next year. It’s hard to gauge exactly where the series is going to come to an end because of just how much ground there still needs to be covered before it’s all over, but Asta is going to do his best to finish things now.