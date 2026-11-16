Black Clover Season 2 Next Episode First Look Kicks Off Final Dark Triad Fight

Black Clover is kicking off the final fight against the Dark Triad in full with the first look at what’s coming next in Season 2’s next big episode. Black Clover Season 2 has been working its way through the Spade Kingdom Raid arc from Yuki Tabata’s original manga, and with it fans have gotten to see some of the biggest moments that have ever made it to the anime to date. But it’s far from over as their are still some big fights needing to settle soon.

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Black Clover Season 2 has now ended the fights against Dante and Vanica with its episodes thus far, and the first look at the next episode is finally diving into the fight against the final of the siblings, Zenon Zogratis. While fans had previously seen a bit of this fight in a previous episode, it’s now going to get the main focus as teased with the first look preview images and synopsis for Black Clover Season 2 Episode 8. Check them out in the gallery below.

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 8 is titled “The Devil’s Heart,” and will be making its debut in Japan on November 21st, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits for fans in North America and other international territories. When we had last seen Yuno and Langris in action, the two of them have been going against Zenon. And that’s what the synopsis gets right into, “Yuno and Langris faced off against Zenon, who had unleashed 100% of his demonic power. Even using magic within Zenon’s spatial magic was difficult for ordinary mages…”

But while this fight against Zenon has been rough thus far, it seems like Langris is going to play a big role in Yuno’s big move against the Dark Triad sibling, “But then Langris, the strongest spatial mage in the Clover Kingdom, reached the mana zone and unleashed his full power!” the synopsis reads. But while it seemed like they were near victory, yet another twist takes place, “With Langris’s support, Yuno’s Spirit of Euros finally pierced Zenon’s body. Yuno was convinced that victory was near, but Zenon’s demeanor suddenly changed after he made a deal with the demon Beelzebub—!?”

What’s Next for Black Clover Season 2?

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Black Clover has seen the Clover Kingdom Knights needing to stop the members of the Dark Triad in order to interrupt the Advent of Qliphoth ritual before Yami and Vangeance are sacrificed, and two members of the Dark Triad and their demonic partners has been stopped thus far. But even with that happening, there have been some of the Supreme Devils that have been able to make it through the cracks to wreak havoc on everyone. So it remains to be seen what’s next.

At the rate Black Clover Season 2 has been going thus far, it’s likely that the Spade Kingdom Raid arc will be wrapping up its run by the end of the season. That’s only going to be a few more episodes from this point, so it remains to be seen how the series is going to then adapt the final arc to come. But how are you liking Black Clover Season 2 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.