Chainsaw Man Cosplay Perfectly Channels Kobeni's Nervous Energy

One genius Chainsaw Man cosplay has channeled Kobeni Higashiyama's nervous energy! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most popular yet peculiar series to run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for quite some time. Each new chapter of the series became even more unpredictable than the last as Fujimoto continued to twist the conventions and usual tropes of the action series found in that magazine. It might have ended its run last year, but it remains one of the standouts to this day because of so many of its oddball characters introduced throughout.

This includes Kobeni Higashiyama. First introduced to the series as a new recruit to the Public Safety commission as a Devil Hunter working with Makima's experimental new squad, Kobeni provided a hilarious "normal" and ultimately human perspective to the wild events unfolding in the series. This made her incredibly anxious and nervous in each appearance, and it's that hilarious nature that has been channeled perfectly through cosplay from artist @spacejamminn on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jam (@spacejamminn)

You might be surprised, especially with all of the wilder characters in the series, but Kobeni is one of the most popular characters in the franchise overall. Not only does she (and her car thanks to one scene in particular) rank highly on popularity polls from fans in Japan, but she's often placed in some of the most peculiar and uncomfortable moments in the entire series overall. It provided a hilarious foil to the intensity of each situation.

The manga might have ended its run with Shonen Jump, but it's far from the end of the series. Tatsuki Fujimoto will be returning with a Part 2 of the series in a completely different magazine. There's no start date set for this new entry just yet, but it has been confirmed to follow Denji as he tries to balance his duty as the Chainsaw Man with his new high school life.

That's not all as there's a new anime coming from Studio MAPPA as well (that we'll be getting the first trailer for very soon). What do you think? Where does Kobeni rank among your favorite characters in Chainsaw Man? What are some of your favorite moments in the series overall? What are you hoping to see in the new anime and manga coming for the series in the future? Let us know your thoughts about all things Chainsaw Man in the comments!