DC Studios’ Superman Animated Series’ Future Remains Uncertain After Disappointing Update

My Adventures with Superman wrapped up its third season earlier this year with no signs of a potential continuation, and unfortunately a disappointing update from DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has made its potential future all the more uncertain. My Adventures with Superman introduced fans to a whole new take on Clark, Lois and Jimmy as they started out their respective careers at the Daily Planet, and it gave everything an anime makeover inspired by Dragon Ball Z and more for the occasion. But it might be done for good.

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My Adventures with Superman Season 3 ended with no potential signs of continuing with a fourth season, and those behind the scenes have been sharing doubt on it happening at all (especially after the recent Skydance merger). In speaking with Collider, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran unfortunately has even more bad news on My Adventures with Superman‘s future stating that it’s “up in the air right now” as the team moves onto a new series.

My Adventures with Superman’s Future Is “Up in the Air” Says Peter Safran

Image Courtesy of DC Studios / Adult Swim

With Safran revealing the future of My Adventures with Superman is “up in the air,” the co-CEO does reveal that it’s because the team is now developing the My Adventures with Green Lantern series next. It’s not clear as to whether or not this means that there can only be one “My Adventures with” show produced at a time, but it does mean that fans are going to be waiting a lot longer than ever before to find out whether or not the show will be returning with a fourth season. Or even potentially see this version of these characters ever again.

When asked about whether or not any of the My Adventures with Superman cast show up in My Adventures with Green Lantern, Safran revealed, “I don’t believe so in the first season” and only offered a “Sure. Yeah,” as to whether or not the characters can appear in the future seasons. It’s no mystery as to why the future of My Adventures with Superman is up in the air as it was caught in between several different states of Warner Bros. Animation, and that’s gotten even more chaotic since the Skydance merger.

What Does This Mean for My Adventures with Superman?

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My Adventures with Superman showrunner Jake Wyatt revealed that response to the third season had been great after its finale. The series had some of the best views in its history with DC Studios, HBO Max and Adult Swim all treating the show well. But that was before everything changed with Skydance. DC Studios is moving forward on a whole animated series slate, and Superman’s outing isn’t in those plans. But as Safran states, the team has moved onto Jessica Cruz’s debut.

My Adventures with Green Lantern has yet to set a release window or date as of this time, but Wyatt returns to oversee the new series together with Stephanie Gonzaga as co-producer. Auli’l Cravalho (Moana in Moana) will be starring as the voice of Jessica Cruz following her cameo appearance in My Adventures with Superman’s third season, so at least we’ll see this universe continuing with a new project soon enough either way.

Do you want to see My Adventures with Superman return with Season 4? Do you want to see a brand new Superman series instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.

HT – Collider