Digimon Adventure Tri's English Dub is Now Streaming for Free

Digimon Adventure might be heading off into new territories thanks to its rebooted take on the anime's first season, but what kicked everything off was the special series of films released for the franchise's 15th Anniversary. Digimon Adventure tri. was a series of six feature films that joined Tai and the other original DigiDestined during their high school years (taking place sometime in Digimon Adventure 02) as they faced off against a dangerous new threat to the real world. It was the first new project featuring this original crew in a long time, and has been a bit hit with fans.

Digimon Adventure tri.'s six film run has been available for streaming through Crunchyroll for some time after the project's original release, but now the film series' English dub release (complete with many familiar voices that fans of the original series are sure to recognize) is now streaming completely for free through ShoutFactory TV. You can find them now streaming at the link here.

ShoutFactory TV is a completely free streaming service that offers multiple kinds of series and feature films with ad breaks. It's currently the only service to offer Digimon Adventure tri's English dubbed release, so if you were waiting for the dub to see these films now you can! Of course, the entire film slate is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.

This project also leads into the 20th Anniversary film, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, that ends the story of the original crew by aging them into their 20s. Unfortunately, the United States theatrical release was cancelled due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But it's not all bad news as the film recently confirmed it will be getting a Blu-ray and DVD release relatively soon.

The canonicity of these six films are thrown into question quite often by fans (especially now that the reboot will be resetting everything anyway), but it's still a nostalgic walk down memory lane! Now with these six films now available on a new streaming service in a new way, there are even more ways to enjoy this franchise than ever!

Are you going to be checking out Digimon Adventure tri.'s English dubbed release? Did you already see the original run? What did you think of this new take on the original DigiDestined crew? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

