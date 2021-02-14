Edens Zero Creator Highlights Fan Favorite Sibling Duo in New Sketch

✖

Edens Zero's creator highlighted a fan favorite brother and sister duo with a new sketch! Fans had been wondering what kind of story series creator Hiro Mashima would be cooking up following Fairy Tail's ending, and the surprise was a completely different kind of world than what Mashima had ever done before. Gone were the magical fantasy worlds and in their place a more science fiction based series that sees its main trio exploring multiple planets in search of a space god at the center of the universe. The series has since introduced tons of characters through this search.

While the main crew on the titular Edens Zero are undoubtedly the major draw of the series, recent developments in the manga have seen more from a brother and sister duo with a complicated past, Jinn and Kleene. These characters have started to take more of the center stage in the manga release lately, and Mashima paid tribute to this with a fun new sketch of the duo shared with fans on Twitter. Check it out below:

While Edens Zero's manga release has indeed been a big hit with fans of Mashima's previous works, the series is gearing up for an even bigger wave of popularity later this year. Edens Zero will be making its official anime debut on April 10th, and it's currently one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. Information about this upcoming anime adaptation has been kept mostly under wraps, but as we get closer to its premiere the staff behind the series have begun to show off more of what we can expect from the series' characters' jump to anime.

We haven't seen much of the anime in motion, unfortunately, but the series' cast has been coming together with the confirmations of Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, Rie Kugimiya as a new version of Happy, Shiki Aoki as Homura Kogetsu, Hiromichi Tezuka as Weisz Steiner, and Shiori Izawa as E.M. Pino. Jinn and Kleene don't show up until after the initial introduction arcs are out of the way, but they are sure to show up in the anime someday too.

