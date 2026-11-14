Kagurabachi Drops Cool New Look at Chihiro’s Anime Debut

Kagurabachi is setting itself up as one of the biggest new anime to make their worldwide debuts next year, and it’s getting even cooler with a much closer look at Chihiro Rokuhira ahead of his big outing. Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi has been one of the most successful new stories to come out of Shonen Jump in the last few years, and that’s likely going to be an even bigger deal when the franchise gets its official TV anime adaptation. Making its debut next Spring, it’s been on a world tour to help celebrate.

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Kagurabachi will be making its worldwide premiere next Spring and has been steadily revealing more of what fans can expect from the new anime over the past few months. Now fans have gotten a much closer look at Chihiro with a new character poster showing off his various expressions that will be on display. You can check it out below for a fresh look at Chihiro.

When Does Kagurabachi‘s Anime Come Out?

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi will be making its worldwide debut sometime next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. No concrete release date has been announced for the series as of this time, but it has been confirmed that the anime will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it finally hits. There are still many details about the anime left to be revealed such as its production staff, but it will be directed by Tetsuya Takeuchi for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs. Though the rest of the staff has yet to be confirmed.

The first additions to the voice cast for Kagurabachi have been revealed, however. The new series will be starring the likes of Taihi Kimura as Chihiro Rokuhira, Tomokazu Seki as Kunishige Rokuhira, Katsuyuki Konishi as Togo Shiba, Miyari Nemoto as Char Kyonagi, Miku Ito as Hinao, and Yuichi Nakamura as Soshiro Azami. There are also likely a lot more characters to be revealed, but fans will see soon enough given that it’s not going to be much longer before the anime is fully up and running beyond its special world tour for the first episode.

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Kagurabachi has been on a special world tour for the past few months as it has shared an early preview of its first episode at some of the biggest anime conventions and events through the year. This tour will be continuing up through the anime’s premiere next Spring, but there’s a major opportunity to reveal even more before the year comes to an end. It’s one of the many franchises that Shueisha has revealed will be showcasing something during their Jump Festa 2027 event coming later this December.

It’s not exactly set in stone as to whether or not Kagurabachi will be showing off a new look at the anime during Jump Festa 2027, but it’s also the right time to amp up its promotional train as it gets ready for 2027. There are still many finer details about the anime that are needing to be revealed, so hopefully we’ll get more of that soon enough. How are you liking how Kagurabachi is shaping up its anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.