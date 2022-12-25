Christopher McQuarrie Responds to Suggestion He Direct New Superman Movie

Christopher McQuarrie is currently busy directing Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which will mark the fourth film he has helmed in the franchise. The director is also expected to make the eighth installment, but some fans are eager to see what he will make next. There have been rumors over the years that he wanted to make a Superman movie, and for that brief period after the release of Black Adam when fans thought Henry Cavill was coming back to the role, McQuarrie's name was tossed around as a potential director. However, Cavill is officially out and James Gunn is currently writing a Superman script. Recently, someone on Twitter suggested McQuarrie direct Gunn's new movie, and the director had a great response.

"James and I don't have the capacity to collaborate until we're each finished harnessing the unimaginable power of @PomKlementieff. Have a great holiday," McQuarrie tweeted. Of course, Pom Klementieff is best known for playing Mantis in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy projects, and she'll soon be seen in McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. She even replied to the tweet with heart emojis. You can check out the post below:

During a recent chat with Collider, Klementieff talked about joining Tom Cruise in the massive franchise.

"Oh, he's incredible to work with," Klementieff said of Cruise. "He's so thoughtful, powerful to see, he's so kind and so generous and he's such an inspiration. He just pushes himself, always challenges himself and yeah, he's always a constant inspiration."

"Oh my God, I was so, so, so excited," she added when asked what it was like to be asked to join the franchise. "I was so happy and also so stressed because I wanted to tell everyone, but I had to keep it a secret for at least a few days. But yeah, it was a dream come true for sure."

What's Next For Superman?

As for Gunn's Superman script, it has already been confirmed the movie won't be an origin story and that the new Superman will not be "meeting the major characters for the first time." According to Gunn, "he's merely younger." With the tease of "major characters," many fans are wondering if that refers to his fellow Justice League members like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, or his Daily Planet cohorts like Lois Lane, Perry White, and Jimmy Olsen. While it sounds like Gunn has some exciting ideas in store for the future, many fans are bummed that Cavill won't be playing Superman again.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn tweeted. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

