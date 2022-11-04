The Flash Movie Casts Young Barry Allen and Two Mystery Roles

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League hit HBO Max last week and gave a more in-depth look at the DCEU heroes, including The Flash/Barry Allen (Ezra Miller). The movie included a scene featuring Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and it was recently confirmed that she will be reprising the role in the upcoming The Flash film. However, not everyone from Barry's life will be the same. It was announced today that Ron Livingston will replace Billy Crudup as Barry's father, Henry Allen. The news came with some more casting announcements, including the addition of young Barry.

According to Variety, newcomer Ian Loh will be playing the young version of the DC hero. The cast additions also include Derry Girls' Saoirse-Monica Jackson and internet personality Rudy Mancuso in undisclosed roles.

The Flash movie has quickly become a big multiverse event film for DC and Warner Bros. The movie is expected to see Michael Keaton return as Batman as well as Ben Affleck's Batman. Sasha Calle will play a new version of Supergirl in the film, and The Flash concept art has further teased a multiverse adventure. According to director Andy Muschietti, the film "will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn't gone before, so it's very exciting."

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid," Muschietti said in an interview with Vanity Fair. "It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously shared. "The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

As for Zack Snyder's Justice League, the movie has been met with pretty positive reviews and currently has a 73% critics score and a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "brave, bold, and incredibly rewarding."

The Flash is scheduled to begin filming in early 2021 for a theatrical release on November 4, 2022. Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.