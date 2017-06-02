Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Celebrates Chris Pine’s Birthday

✖

Happy Birthday, Chris Pine! The actor known for playing Captain Kirk in Star Trek and Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman turned 41 on August 26th. Many people have taken to social media today to honor Pine, including his Wonder Woman co-star, Gal Gadot. The two stars were featured together in both Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, and it's clear they have a lot of love for each other.

"To the one who can make me laugh till my stomach hurts - Happy bday #ChrisPine ❤

Thank you for helping me ruin the best takes 😜," Gadot wrote. You can check out her adorable photos from the Wonder Woman 1984 set below:

At the end of last year, it was confirmed that Gadot will be returning for the third Wonder Woman movie. Two days after Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on HBO Max, the studio revealed Gadot would be returning as well as director Patty Jenkins. Gadot has said in an interview that the movie will likely be in the present day, and Jenkins has already hinted that Kristen Wiig will return as Cheetah. Considering Pine's Steve Trevor already had his second life in Wonder Woman 1984, we find it hard to believe he will be a major part of the third movie. However, we can always hope for some sort of flashback cameo.

Pine's DC future may be unclear, but the star does have some exciting projects in the works. He recently wrapped filming the Dungeons & Dragons movie. With the exception of some set photo leaks, the Dungeons & Dragons film has been shrouded in secrecy. In addition to Pine, the movie will feature Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis. We know that Grant will play the villain of the film, but while the movie will be set in the Forgotten Realms, a well-known locale used in many D&D games, no details have been revealed about the plot. Scenes for the movie have been filmed at several historical locations in the United Kingdom, including Alnwick Castle, Carrickfergus Castle, and Wells Cathedral. Scenes were also filmed at Galboly, an Irish village previously used on Game of Thrones.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are co-directing Dungeons & Dragons, which is set for release on March 3, 2023. In the meantime, you can rewatch Pine in Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max.