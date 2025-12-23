One Of The Best Marvel Games Ever Is 85% Off On Multiple Platforms Through The End of the Year

Like many gaming platforms, the PlayStation Store has launched its last big sale of the year. The PlayStation Winter Sale runs from December 22nd to January 8th and boasts big discounts on a variety of games for PS4 and PS5. And for Marvel fans gearing up for the long wait for Marvel’s Wolverine in 2026, there’s one deal you won’t want to miss. The iconic Marvel tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now 85% off on the PlayStation Store, matching its discount price for the Steam Winter Sale. That means now is a great time for Marvel fans on any platform to check out the underrated Marvel game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns released back in 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It was later ported to prior-gen consoles, though it never made its way to the Nintendo Switch. And right now, for those playing on PS4, PS5, or PC, the game is currently 85% off in the PlayStation Store and on Steam. That brings the game, which is normally $59.99, down to just $9. The Steam discount runs through January 5th, while PlayStation gamers have until January 8th to snag the deal.

Is Marvel’s Midnight Suns Worth Buying While It’s On Sale?

Despite being pretty well regarded, Marvel’s Midnight Suns doesn’t quite get the hype it deserves. The superhero game puts a Marvel twist on the turn-based card-battler. Players select a team of iconic Marvel heroes and use different ability cards to trigger their moves in combat. If you enjoy a deckbuilder or are a Marvel fan curious about that kind of game, this one is well worth checking out.

Marvel Midnight Suns got pretty decent reviews at launch, with a solid 83 Metacritic Rating. On Steam, it boasts a Very Positive average review rating. Players praise the game’s deckbuilding mechanics and solid graphics, noting it’s quite different from most other Marvel games we’ve seen. That said, there can be a good bit of grind, especially with the DLC. But at 85% off, Marvel Midnight Suns comes down to just $8.99. For less than $10, Marvel fans who’ve yet to try this one should definitely consider hitting “add to cart.”

Other RPG Game Deals You Might Be Interested In

If you already own Marvel’s Midnight Suns or know that deckbuilders aren’t your thing, don’t worry. There are a ton of great deals on solid superhero games and RPGs thanks to all the winter sales happening right now. Here are a few other deals that might be up your alley:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a solid 33% off in the PlayStation Store until January 8th

A ton of great games are on sale during the Steam Winter Sale, with iconic RPGs like Nioh 90% off or more

Dragon Age: Origins is less than $2 during BioWare’s annual winter sale on the Microsoft Store

If you love filling your gaming library with a backlog to sink into when you have time, these deals are a great chance to stack your deck. Whether you grab Marvel’s Midnight Suns or another iconic RPG, you’ll be able to grab some great games for a lot less.

