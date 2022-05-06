Doctor Strange Fans Want a Video Game From Control Dev Remedy Entertainment

Following the massive release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans of the character want to see the character in a video game developed by Remedy Entertainment. Earlier this week, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released to solid reviews and no shortage of hype. The film is the character's second solo outing after appearing in two Avengers films and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film has been highly anticipated due to it being the first real deep dive into Marvel's multiverse, which leads to a number of wild cameos and trippy moments for audiences to chew on.

With all of that said, the hype and reception for the film has led to fans wishing for a Doctor Strange game from Control and Max Payne developer Remedy Entertainment. Graphic designer Rock Rider imagined what a Doctor Strange game from Remedy on PlayStation 5 could look like. Many have stated that Remedy should take on the game for how well they've been able to take trippy concepts, like Control, and effortlessly execute on them. Take out the guns and mix it with some more magic and you've got a matchmade in Heaven. Rumors of a Remedy-developed Doctor Strange game have been swirling for a while, but they don't seem to hold any weight. Remedy is currently working on Alan Wake 2 and remakes of the first two Max Payne games. It's also believed they're working on a sequel to Control on top of other projects, so they're already quite busy. Nonetheless, it could happen someday.

Doctor Strange just appeared as a battle pass character in Fortnite and is also expected to appear in Marvel's Midnight Suns later this year. Although he doesn't make any official appearance, Doctor Strange exists within Insomniac Games' Spider-Man universe. The character's Sanctum Santorum can be found in New York, though the player isn't able to interact with it or find any actual sorcerers.

