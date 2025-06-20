10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Mid-Year Deals” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s “Mid-Year Deals” sale, going on in June and July 2025, is, as the title states, bisecting the year with a host of discounts. Many of these have games at their lowest prices ever on PlayStation. Some are simply hitting the same low prices they often hit. Regardless, there are many titles to sift through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are 10 of the best sales in the “Mid-Year Deals” sale on the PlayStation Store. All sales are live until July 2nd at 11:59 PM PT.

1) Black Myth: Wukong

Price: $47.99 / $59.99

Black Myth: Wukong sold quite a lot of copies and for good reason: it’s a beautiful Soulslike with fluid animation and decent swordplay. This mythical Chinese action game takes more than a few cues from FromSoftware’s library relatively well with its melee-based combat and gigantic boss fights. As is the case with many of these games, it doesn’t hit those same Elden Ring-esque highs and is let down by its dry story and merely serviceable grunt fights, but it’s still an impressive spectacle from a new team.

2) Dragon’s Dogma 2

Price: $29.39 / $69.99

Capcom took its time making Dragon’s Dogma 2, but it was more or less worth the wait. This open-world action RPG is more abrasive than most others in its genre, as it won’t hesitate to spawn a beast to ruin an otherwise perfect cart ride or have a pack of wolves drag the player away from their objective. This prickly attitude isn’t made to please everyone, but it’ll give everyone their own personal stories and sense of accomplishment that many other titles of its ilk aren’t as capable of doing.

3) Persona 5 Royal

Price: $20.99 / $59.99

Persona 5 was already an almost unanimously loved RPG, thanks to its tactical combat, striking style, and memorable cast, and Persona 5 Royal only makes those parts better. Royal is the beefed-up version of the game includes more characters, an extra semester, another location to hang out at, additional music tracks, and various combat changes, just to name a few. Persona 5 wasn’t lacking in quantity or quality, and Royal just makes that more clear.

4) Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition

Price: $24.49 / $69.99

Dead Island 2, even after going through multiple reboots and developers, turned into a well-received action game with surprisingly witty writing. The combat isn’t a mindless slog because of how it encourages players to aim at specific body parts to disable their foes, a mechanic aided by an incredibly detailed gore system. Its open zones are worth exploring, too, because they’re modestly sized and have little to no filler. Dead Island 2 as a whole emulates this attitude because it’s not filled with the bloat a lesser game in its genre would have. Its two expansions don’t sully this reputation, either, and skewer both cults and Coachella-like festivals with the same flair seen in the base game.

5) The Invincible

Price: $16.49 or $14.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

The walking simulator genre has its share of sci-fi screw-ups in space, but The Invincible is still able to stick out. This Firewatch-inspired title has players working alongside the amnesiac protagonist as she tries to figure out why she’s stranded on this planet and what happened to her crew. Its finale has some pacing issues, but it’s an overall intriguing mission on an alien planet filled with striking red rocks.

6) Eternal Strands

Price: $19.99 / $39.99

Eternal Strands went to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild school of giving players the freedom to come to some solutions using the multi-use tools at their disposal. Fire, ice, and gravity powers can be utilized in different and intuitive ways, like freezing a boss’ wings so it can’t fly or using ice shards to create a makeshift bridge. It’s a slimmer RPG with some BioWare roots and a dash of Shadow of the Colossus with its giant beasts. Eternal Strands can get a little repetitive sometimes, but succeeds because of its new ideas and more digestible scope.

7) Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition

Price: $27.99 / $69.99

Mortal Kombat 1 is not getting more support, but that means its Definitive Edition is actually definitive (and a version that keeps dropping more and more in price). This assist fighter has a slew of fan favorites, guests like Omni-Man and Ghostface, and niche 3D-era fighters that have been given new life, all of whom are supported by a liberating combat system that empowers players to experiment. It’s easily one of NetherRealm Studios’ best core fighting games and makes up for all of the game’s many other shortcomings, mainly its anemic story mode, mobile game-like Invasions mode, and lack of a Krypt.

8) Flintlock × Pacific Drive Bundle

Price: $21.44 / $64.99

Flintlock × Pacific Drive Bundle contains an odd pairing of games, but it is a great value. Flintlock: Siege of Dawn wasn’t glowingly received at launch, yet this “Soulslite” is a mid-tier God of War-like game that would have felt right at home in a previous generation. It has many features like action-based combat and fast traversal abilities, but doesn’t excel in any one area and is seemingly aimed at those who are nostalgic for the PS3 era, want to dive into a new world, and don’t need every game to be a Game of the Year candidate.

Pacific Drive is more of the pull here since it was an acclaimed extraction game with a unique focus: the player’s car. This vehicle is the centerpiece of the experience and is something drivers have to take care of and upgrade if they want to go deeper into the unpredictable void and gather even more supplies. Developer Ironwood Studios has been constantly adding new features to the game and has made it even better and more complete as time has gone on.

9) Hazelight Bundle

Price: $19.79 / $59.99

Developer Hazelight is known for its co-op games and this bundle has two of those games that helped build that reputation. A Way Out is a Shawshank Redemption-esque tale of two criminal brothers as they attempt to escape the law. It dabbles heavily in cinematic tropes to its detriment, but is able to overcome those cliches through the many gameplay mechanics it cycles through. Not all of them are tight, yet they make sure the game keeps moving.

It Takes Two is a more optimized version of that idea and was more celebrated because of it. This title is more playful and is constantly serving up more inventive mechanics that are tossed out just before they even begin to grow stale. It’s truly wondrous gameplay systems reward cooperation and communication, avoiding the mindlessness that other co-op-focused games can have. The story crumbles at the end, and the writing isn’t its strong suit, but the sheer inventiveness of its gameplay is almost the sole reason why it has become a co-op classic.

10) The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle

Price: $19.99 / $49.99

The Outer Worlds 2 is only a few months away, meaning now is a perfect time to check out the first game. And given how expensive the sequel will be, a sale on this old title makes this proposition even more enticing. This Obsidian Entertainment-developed RPG is a sharply written critique of late-late-stage capitalism that’s as funny as it is incisive and is given extra life through its carousel of charismatic characters. And even though it rarely requires such precision, combat has plenty of options and gives players command over what kind of fighter they’ll be. Of course, many situations can be talked through, as well, showing Obsidian’s signature multifaceted quest design. Its DLC keeps up this quality and has players going through a murder mystery and a TV serial-like plot.