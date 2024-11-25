3 Things I Need to See From PS5 Pro Before Buying the Console

The PlayStation 5 Pro has been out for a few weeks and I, like I’m sure many others, haven’t chosen to pick it up just yet. Despite having a high-end TV that could make great use of the new PS5 console, I’ve opted to wait a bit longer than normal to purchase the latest PlayStation hardware. To this point, I haven’t regretted my decision as there are some early trends with the PS5 Pro that I’m finding a bit concerning.

To that end, here are three things associated with the PS5 Pro that I am hoping to see in the months ahead that would get me to finally pony up and purchase the new machine.

Better Support From Developers

This is perhaps the most concerning thing to me about the PS5 Pro so far. To this point, the console has a lot of games that are optimized specifically for the hardware, but not all of these optimizations have been running smoothly. Specifically, Silent Hill 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are two games that have actually been running worse on PS5 Pro compared to their PS5 iterations.

These instances might be isolated ones, but they stick out quite a bit given how slim the list of PS5 Pro-supported games there is so far. This also suggests to me that some studios around the globe might still be trying to figure out all of the ins and outs of this new console. If this is indeed true, it means that there might be more growing pains with certain PS5 Pro-optimized titles in the months ahead.

An Actual Killer App

Outside of third-party developers, it still feels like Sony itself hasn’t released anything from its first-party studios that are specifically made with PS5 Pro in mind. I commend the fact that developers like Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, and Santa Monica Studio were so quick to release PS5 Pro upgrade patches for their existing games in The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and God of War Ragnarok, but most of these titles were still tied to the architecture of the PS4. As such, their improvements on PS5 Pro likely aren’t as vast as they could have been if they had been created with the hardware in mind months or years in advance.

Looking ahead, it seems like Ghost of Yotei has the chance to be the first major game from PlayStation that has been created specifically to take advantage of PS5 Pro. Ghost of Tsushima looked gorgeous on PS4 Pro when it launched in 2020 and I’m pretty confident that Ghost of Yotei will be considerably improved on PS5 Pro when it releases in 2025. Once PlayStation has a real killer app for the platform whether it be with Ghost of Yotei or something else, it’ll make me that much more likely to feel the need to pick it up.

Give Me a Discount of Some Sort

Yes, this is the sticking point for many with the PS5 Pro — the price. More so than anything else, I have not been able to justify the $700 cost that comes with obtaining the console for now. As such, I’m really waiting for a sale or promotion of some kind to happen before I really consider getting it.

This sale in question doesn’t even need to come from Sony, either. When I purchased my PS4 Pro, it was thanks to a limited-time offer at GameStop that gave me additional value toward the upgraded hardware if I traded in my PS4. Given how new the PS5 Pro still is, we haven’t seen any deals like this pop up just yet at various retailers and we might now for a few more months. If and when these types of discounts for the PS5 Pro finally begin to happen, that’s likely when I’ll end up pulling the trigger.