PlayStation Confirms Two Unexpected PS5 Exclusives

✖

PlayStation has confirmed two unexpected games are PS5 exclusives. This week Sony finally revealed the PS5 console, as well as nearly 30 games for it. During the event, it also revealed two Bethesda games coming to the console, and it turns out these titles are actually exclusives, or at least timed exclusives. The first of these games sf Deathloop, which will launch this holiday season on PS5 and PC. It's also coming to Xbox Series X, but it's unclear when it will the Xbox platform. We know it's a timed console exclusive for PS5, we just don't know for how long.

The other game is also a timed console exclusive that will release in 2021 via the PS5 and PC called GhostWire: Tokyo, the new game from the creator of Resident Evil. Both games were revealed last year at Bethesda's E3 conference, and at the time, there was no indication either were PS5 games, let alone timed PS5 exclusives.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as peep trailers for each:

Deathloop: "Deathloop is an innovative first-person shooter launching for PlayStation 5 and PC from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind the critically acclaimed Dishonored franchise. The studio’s new IP will continue Arkane’s signature gameplay design, challenging gamers to play their own way. As Colt, players are trapped in a time loop on the enigmatic island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. The only chance for escape is to break the loop by unearthing information and assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. However, lurking in the shadows is rival assassin Julianna, equipped with her own equally powerful abilities and weapons, on a mission to protect the loop by assassinating Colt, and restarting the cycle. Players can also choose to take control of Julianna, turning Deathloop into a deadly game of hunter-vs-hunted."

GhostWire: Tokyo: "Ghostwire: Tokyo is a stunning action adventure game designed exclusively for the PlayStation 5 from Shinji Mikami and Tango Gameworks. Experience Tango’s unique vision of Tokyo—a stunning metropolis rich in tradition and history—as players face off against a supernatural threat. A massive paranormal event causes the sudden disappearance of 99% of the population while spirits from Japanese folklore storm Tokyo. Players will harness paranormal abilities to solve the mystery of the disappearances and save the city."

Again, it's important to note these are only timed exclusives for the PS5. Both games will eventually come to Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, they will also be available on PC at launch. That said, this is a pretty big get for Sony. Both games look excellent and will be relatively high-profile releases.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season, and it's currently available to pre-order for $700.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the console click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.