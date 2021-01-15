Sony Finally Restocks Official PS5 Headphones

✖

PlayStation Direct is currently all out of the PS5 console, but it has finally released a new PS5 headphone restock. Like the PS5 console, the official PS5 headphones from Sony are quite hard to find right now. For example, at this very second, the headphones are out of stock at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and just about every major retailer. However, after being out of stock for weeks, PlayStation Direct is once again carrying the premium headphones, which, for the most part, have been receiving stellar reviews.

At the moment of writing this, the headphones are still in stock. You can add them to your cart for $99, and buy them. However, this won't last. By the time you're reading this, the headphones may once again be out of stock, and if this resupply is any indication, there won't be new stock for a while.

The headphones actually released a few weeks before the console back on October 30. Priced at $99, it's hard to find a better bang for your buck when it comes to gaming headphones. Of course, there are far superior headphones on the market, but they come with premium price tags.

The big appeal of the headphones is that they support 3D audio. To get 3D audio, you usually have to fork over more than $99. They also come with a noise-canceling microphone and 12 hours of wireless play made possible by a built-in rechargeable battery. And unlike many gaming headphones, they boast a sleek over-the-ear design that is quite comfortable.

In addition to the headphones, the PS5 DualSense controller is also in stock, as is the HD Camera and other accessories. However, some accessories remain out of stock, like the controller charging station.

The PS5 is available starting at $400.