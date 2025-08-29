10 Video Games Releasing in September 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss

The September 2025 video game release calendar shows that the fall video game rush is finally starting to trickle out. August had a solid lineup of games, but it was mostly a list of ports, remasters, and remakes. September, on the other hand, has more than its share of original titles, as well as a few sequels. And while sequels are heavily represented in any given month because of the way the market favors familiarity, the former category of brand-new franchises coming in September is notable. There are bound to be misses, but there is a wealth of possible new long-standing series that endure past one debut title.

While not every game can make this list, here are the 10 biggest video games releasing in September 2025.

1) Metal Eden

Metal Eden is a frenetic first-person shooter that looks to loosely combine some of the faster parts of the recent DOOM trilogy with the cyberpunk aesthetics of Ghostrunner. Gunplay revolves around movement and the ability to rip out cores from enemies, which can be used for offensive or defensive capabilities. It’s a different spin on DOOM’s Glory Kill system that gives users a mechanic to micromanage during hectic fights against its array of mechanized beings. While its sleek visuals are praiseworthy, it appears as though Metal Eden‘s promising combat will be the most noteworthy part.

Release Date: September 2nd via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

2) Hell Is Us

Hell Is Us seems designed for players who don’t like being coddled. This third-person action game is being sold as an experience that mandates focus and paying attention. It doesn’t have map markers or waypoints; players have to deduce what to do and where to go from context clues and dialogue. And while the combat looks to have elements from Devil May Cry or Soulslike games, this more freeform approach is the most interesting thing about it. It’s a tough task that requires a deft bit of balancing, but one that looks poised to at least be a novel attempt at something new.

Release Date: September 4th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

3) Cronos: The New Dawn

Cronos: The New Dawn is Bloober Team’s big swing to prove that its Silent Hill 2 remake wasn’t a one-off fluke. This horror game takes after Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 with its focus on third-person shooting against horribly deformed monsters. These slimy creeps are also a threat after they’ve been shot, since their living comrades can merge with corpses to create newer and more deadly monstrosities. All of this also takes place in an alternate version of Poland under Soviet rule, giving it a unique setting. It still has yet to prove itself, but there’s at least some promise here.

Release Date: September 5th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

4) Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots

Hot Shots Golf is one of Sony’s longest-running franchises and it’s back, but only under Sony’s purview as a licensed game that Bandai Namco is publishing. And even though Clap Hanz, the shepherd on the series, isn’t making the game, Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots looks to have enough of what made the franchise tick, from its accessible, arcadey golfing mechanics to its highly customizable characters.

Release Date: September 5th via PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC

5) Baby Steps

Baby Steps has always shown well because of its inherently comedic gameplay and goofy tone that has players falling over and over and over again. It’s an absurdist game made from a collective of developers who have created indie hits like Ape Out and Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy, the latter of which Baby Steps has a lot in common with. Humorous games like this don’t always sustain themselves after multiple hours, so it remains to be seen how long this joke can stay funny. But, to its credit, it looks rather hilarious.

Release Date: September 5th via PS5 and PC

6) Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 is definitely more Borderlands. It has billions upon billions of possible guns, takes place on an alien planet, and is heavily skewed toward cooperative play. That’s been true for the series since the beginning. However, it’s also overhauling loot so that it’s more evenly doled out and has a faster gameplay loop where players are more agile when blasting away. It is even supposedly going to feature less cheap toilet humor, something that’s hard to take Gearbox Software’s word for this early. Regardless, it seems to be like a streamlined and greatest hits version of the popular shooter.

Release Date: September 12th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

7) Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast started out as Dying Light 2 DLC but morphed into its own game, one that stars original series protagonist, Kyle Crane. He’s out for revenge for events that unfolded after Dying Light: The Following‘s grim finale and has all sorts of superhuman abilities to make that vengeance-driven journey even more bloody. The Beast is also going to launch with the darker, more frightening nighttime gameplay that made the original stick out, something that had to be patched into Dying Light 2 after plenty of fan feedback. Much of this game seems to be Techland’s response to the fans, so it remains to be seen how different it will actually be, given how fans tend to ask for what they already know.

Release Date: September 19th via PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

8) Silent Hill f

Silent Hill f is important because it is the first fully new and more traditional Silent Hill game since 2012’s shaky Silent Hill: Downpour. There’s a lot riding on this new chapter, but it at least is attempting to break new ground and is not just trying to be Silent Hill 2 again. It stars a younger protagonist and takes place in a fictional Japanese town, both of which are huge departures from the core games. Silent Hill has seen more than its share of turbulence since the initial trilogy, but this one might finally help elevate the franchise to a fraction of what it once was.

Release Date: September 25th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

9) Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

The Sonic racing games have been quiet stars in the genre, and it’s likely Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will repeat that trend. It doesn’t have as huge of a hook as Team Sonic Racing‘s cooperative racing, but it is doubling down on having more stuff than previous entries. CrossWorlds has a ton of customization options and whole slew of new racers, some of which extend out of the Sonic universe like SpongeBob SquarePants, Steve from Minecraft, Hatsune Miku, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon, and Joker from Persona 5. “More” is not only better, but it might be here.

Release Date: September 25th via PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

10) Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles is an enhanced version of the lauded tactics game that originally came out in 1997 in Japan (and the following year elsewhere) on the original PlayStation. This remaster has an updated script, autosaving, bug fixes, an easier difficulty, upgraded visuals, and full voice acting. It won’t be the most complete version, though, since it won’t have the new content from the updated version that hit the PSP in 2007, The War of the Lions. Despite lacking those features, it will likely introduce this classic to a whole new audience, one that may be pining for a strategic Final Fantasy game.

Release Date: September 30th via PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC