Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Poster Teases Showdown With Shadow

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shared the first look at the poster for the blockbuster movie. In the latest image, Sonic and Shadow are running down the side of a skyscraper leaving trails of energy in their wake. Keanu Reeves is officially playing Shadow the Hedgehog! Both light ribbons form the number three as the black and blue hedgehog’s prepare to face off. So much of the chatter around Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has circled around the movie adapting elements of Sonic Adventure 2 on the SEGA Dreamcast.

This poster leans into all those elements with the two characters running on the side of buildings and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. (A little Radical Highway flavor for all the game fans out there.) Check out the image for yourself right here! ComicBook previously talked to Ben Schwartz when Renfield hit theaters. The Sonic actor had one big thing on his wish list for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and it sounds like he got it. Because, Robotnik is back for the sequel.

Sonic and Shadow collide on the new poster

“I don’t know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire. I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it,” Schwartz smiled. “That’s one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much.”

What’s The Plot Of Sonic The HedgeHog 3?

Sonic and Shadow’s rivalry takes center stage.

Here’s how Paramount describes this one: “Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.”

“Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, ﻿Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.”

