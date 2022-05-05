Daredevil Elektra Comic Cover Funko Pop Is up for Pre-Order

Funko has been all about expanding their lineup of Comic Cover Pop figures in recent weeks, and the latest addition comes via the pages of Daredevil. More specifically, it's inspired by the cover of Daredevil #25 (2020), which sees Elektra step into the role of Daredevil to protect Hell's Kitchen while Matt Murdock is incarcerated for manslaughter.

The Elektra Comic Cover Funko Pop features Elektra in her version of the Daredevil suit set against a backdrop of the comic cover. The whole thing is packaged in a hard protector case. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now for $19.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ with the code SPRINGFREE22"). You can also pre-order it here on Amazon.

Daredevil #25 is written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Marco Checchetto, and you can find the official description below.

"DOING TIME Starts Here! After a landmark year that put Daredevil through the wringer, this December, CHIP ZDARSKY and MARCO CHECCHETTO are dropping the Man Without Fear into familiar territory: behind bars. But there are no conspiracies against Daredevil to be found here – just the truth that his actions led to a man's death. Faced with the reality and consequences of his actions, will Daredevil have the stomach to serve his term? Worse still, facing down a prison's worth of criminals he helped put away, will he survive it?"

As noted, the Elektra Daredevil Funko Pop is one of several Comic Cover figures that have been released in recent weeks. A breakdown of these releases can be found below.