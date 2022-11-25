Funko Drops a Massive Wave of Disney Mickey and Friends Pops and Plush
Given all of the recent CEO turmoil at Disney combined with ticket price increases and endless Marvel and Star Wars hype, it feels kind of refreshing to see a wave of Funko Pop figures that highlight classic Disney characters from a simpler time. And what a wave it is! There are Pop figures of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Chip and Dale, Goofy, and Pluto alongside Pop Plush, Mystery Minis, and Keychains.
Below you'll find a breakdown of the entire Disney Classics Mickey and Friends Funko Pop wave. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth with free shipping on orders $39+ and 10% off all in-stock items using the ComicBook.com exclusive links featured here. Most of the items were in-stock at the time of writing, so the 10% discount will come in handy. Exclusives are highlighted.
While you're at it, make sure to check out Wave 3 of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Funko Pop lineup. Pre-orders are expected to ship in December. You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include:
