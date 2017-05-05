New Funko Soda: Godzilla, Aquaman, Groot, and More

It's time to crack open another can of Funko Soda, and there are five new flavors to enjoy this time around. Funko Soda figures of Godzilla, Aquaman, Groot, the Mad Hatter, and Mighty Mouse are up for pre-order now.

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can. If you miss out, odds are Hot Topic will have them up for pre-order here in the coming days.

SODA - Godzilla / 12,500 units

SODA - Little Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) / 15,000 units

SODA - Oil Can Harry (Mighty Mouse) / 7,500 units

SODA - Mad Hatter (Alice in Wonderland) / 12,500 units

SODA - Aquaman / 12,500 units

You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.