The Jimi Hendrix Funko Pop Headlines Popapalooza

Funko's two-day Popapalooza music event is winding down, but they have booked a big act for the finale - Jimi Hendrix. He joins John Lennon as a headliner that has included Pop figures of icons and newcomers alike.

The latest Jimi Hendrix Funko Pop features the guitar legend as he appeared during a live performance in Maui, Hawaii very near the end of his life in 1970. The performance was originally intended to be part of a film debacle known as Rainbow Bridge, but the music from the concert was recently released in its entirety on the Live in Maui album alongside a new documentary titled Music, Money, Madness ... Jimi Hendrix in Maui.

Pre-orders for the Jimi Hendrix Live in Maui Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Standard and black light variants of Jimi wearing in a hussar jacket are expected to arrive at the Funko Shop as exclusives in the near future.

Funko's music-themed Popapalooza 2021 event runs from June 30th to July 1st. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here via our Popapalooza master list. You can keep track of all the best new Funko Pops right here. Some recent headlines include:

