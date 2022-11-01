Kevin Hart's Game of Thrones Costume Slays Halloween

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, took inspiration from Game of Thrones for their Halloween costumes this year. While many celebrities dressed as characters from popular comics, movies, and anime -- with Marvel's mutants from the X-Men proving especially popular this year -- the Harts dressed as characters from HBO's popular fantasy drama based on the novels written by George R.R. Martin. Kevin Hart dressed as the wise and knowledgeable Tyrion Lannister, while Eniko dressed as Ellaria Sand, a paramour to Oberyn Martell who sought revenge after the death of the "Red Viper." You can see both Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart's Game of Thrones costumes embedded below via Instagram.

Peter Dinklage is the actor who played Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones. During an interview earlier this year, he admitted he missed playing the role since the series ended in 2019.

"I do miss Tyrion," Dinklage told The New York Times. "He was just lovely, funny and the writers were smart to not only give him the joke that ends up on a T-shirt, but also have him be more than that — in a world prejudiced against him. Every season we'd get all 10 scripts at the start, like a novel. I'd go through them ravenously. Not to find out if my character died, but just to enjoy it. It was really such a joy."

Game of Thrones' eighth and final season proved controversial with fans. In that interview, Dinklage expressed his views on the controversy.

"You try [to avoid the chatter], but that was impossible," Dinklage said. "You're reminded of it on a daily basis by the fans. They had deep knowledge, but if somebody loves something they have their version of it in their head, so we got criticism early. Then, when we were leaving, they criticized again because they didn't want us to go. Some got angry. But if you appeal to everyone you're doing something wrong. And we offended a lot of people.

"They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together…By the way, it's fiction. There's dragons in it. Move on. Yeah, it was called Game of Thrones, but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, 'Who's going to be on the throne?' I don't know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that... the show subverts what you think, and that's what I love about it."

Game of Thrones is streaming HBO Max (now in 4k). Its prequel series, House of the Dragon, recently aired its first season finale. Its second season is expected to debut in 2024.