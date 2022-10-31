Batwoman's Javicia Leslie Electrifies as Storm in Halloween Costume

Javicia Leslie is already a beloved fixture in the superhero space, thanks to her performance as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman on The CW's Batwoman. While the DC-inspired series was cancelled after three seasons earlier this year, Leslie is still showcasing her love for the comic book world, with the help of her 2022 Halloween costume. Over the weekend, Leslie took to social media to share a video of her costume — Marvel's Ororo Munroe / Storm.

You can check out the video of Leslie as the Marvel mutant below.

Why was Batwoman cancelled?

Batwoman was among a number of The CW shows to be axed in the spring of 2022, amid the network's sale to Nexstar and managerial changes at Warner Bros. Discovery. As a report revealed in May, now-former The CW president Mark Pedowitz wanted to renew both Batwoman and fellow DC series Legends of Tomorrow for additional seasons, Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly axed the shows because they "no longer wanted to pay the leases on the studio space, which expired on May 1."

"I'm very taken aback by all of it." Leslie told Digital Spy of the fan response to the cancellation. "Obviously, the most is now, because with this show coming to an end – there's so many people that this show represented, that really love to see these stories played out. So what they've been doing to get the attention of the studios and networks is that they've been putting up billboards all across the country. I've been randomly getting these messages with a billboard that says "Save Batwoman" in New York and Chicago and all the major cities. So more than anything, regardless of what happens from it or comes from it, it's showing me how important this story was, and how important this character was, and how important these relationships were."

Will Javicia Leslie return as Batwoman?

Even amid Batwoman's cancellation, Leslie is set to return to The CW's "Arrowverse" space in the upcoming ninth and final season of The Flash. Leslie has been cast in a currently-unknown role in the upcoming batch of episodes, and has expressed a desire to return more beyond that.

"If my schedule allows it, I'm always down to play in Gotham," Leslie explained to Digital Spy. "I mean, Batwoman is a part of my fibre at this point. It's a part of my fabric. I think the most amazing part is, that was a character that we created. It's not something I have to play into, it's something that we created out of our own spirit and our own souls."

What do you think of Javicia Leslie's Storm Halloween costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!