Avengers: Doomsday – The Biggest MCU Characters Who Were Not Included in the Casting Announcement

The world has been waiting patiently for the heroes who will unite to face Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Directed by the Russo Brothers, we know we’re in for possibly as impactful a new production as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. And earlier this week, Marvel Studios not only met expectations but also raised the bar for cinematic events, holding the longest cast reveal in history – a spectacle that lasted more than five hours, with a new name announced every 15 minutes and a new chair being added to the studio. The live broadcast on social media captured the attention of more than 10 million viewers in a matter of minutes.

From the first name, anticipation soared. Some artists confirmed the return of original Avengers heroes, others confirmed the Fantastic Four’s place in the MCU ahead of their solo film, and some already integrating the Thunderbolts into the team. The cast blends familiar faces with also exciting newcomers like Simu Liu, long-awaited in an crossover, and even Channing Tatum, adding even more hype. Notably, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are also big names bringing the legacy of the X-Men, marking their long-awaited big-screen integration. Overall, the announcement of the entire cast is generating a huge amount of buzz, but there are a lot of people missing, and this hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Characters Missing From the Avengers: Doomsday Casting Announcement

With expectations sky-high, everyone believed they would see every possible hero in Avengers: Doomsday, but that’s not what the casting announcement showed. Among the main characters fans expected to appear again and who didn’t even seem to be remembered were:

Steve Rogers – Chris Evans

Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow – Scarlett Johansson

Bruce Banner/Hulk – Mark Ruffalo

Doctor Strange – Benedict Cumberbatch

Spider-Man/Peter Parker – Tom Holland

Wanda/Scarlet Witch – Elizabeth Olsen

Vision – Paul Bettany

Clint Barton/Hawkeye – Jeremy Renner

Captain Marvel – Brie Larson

James Rhodes/War Machine – Don Cheadle

Star-Lord/Peter Quill – Chris Pratt

Deadpool – Ryan Reynolds

Wolverine – Hugh Jackman

Storm – Halle Berry

Nick Fury – Samuel L. Jackson

Obviously, other names such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Tatiana Maslany, Harrison Ford, Evangeline Lilly, Hayley Atwell, Teyonah Parris, Charlie Cox, Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner, Dafne Keen, Tessa Thompson, Oscar Isaac, Hailee Steinfeld, Kathryn Newton, Iman Vellani, Hayley Atwell, and others got people talking on social media. The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, but above all the X-Men themselves, were sought-after names. It’s worth mentioning that Spider-Man, along with his variants played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, has perhaps been one of the most talked about over time (especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home). As for Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, they were names you could dream up based on the plot of the MCU multiverse itself.

Generally speaking, many fans were already looking forward to seeing exactly what had previously been speculated about around 60 characters together in one movie. With these few confirmations (although not that many), the question that remains now is why just them to star in Avengers: Doomsday.

Why Some Characters Weren’t Officially Announced for Avengers: Doomsday

When the concept art for Avengers: Doomsday was leaked, fans were in an uproar trying to figure out what might be shown on screen. Everything should be taken with a grain of salt, of course, but following the official revelations of the cast, it’s clear that some figures from these illustrations have definitely been left out. Well, it’s up to us to theorize like good, true MCU fans.

Some argue that this omission may be a strategic choice to maintain suspense and explore new paths without being bound by the conventions of previous films. After all, the very nature of the multiverse, now more present than ever in the stories, allows for surprises and twists that can involve characters from different eras or alternative realities. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, for instance, were widely speculated to potentially return as variants, despite Evans repeatedly stating that he has retired from playing Steve Rogers, and Johansson clarifying that Black Widow is undeniably dead and cannot come back. True or not, if they know something no one else does, not revealing them now might be the best option. After all, what’s better: knowing they will definitely be in the movie, or being surprised when the time comes? Deep down, every fan wants to relive the experience of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, there are also possible contractual and logistical reasons that may have influenced the decision to leave some big names out. Managing such a large cinematic universe involves complex negotiations, tight schedules, and agreements that don’t always allow all the actors to participate in every major event. Of course, creating something this big is a plan that has been orchestrated for years – just like Avengers: Endgame, which spanned a decade. So, while this reason might seem somewhat plausible, it doesn’t completely add up. Everyone who was intended to appear may have been lined up well in advance. But sometimes, things happen; who knows? Elizabeth Olsen, for instance, categorically stated that she wouldn’t be in Doomsday, with no explicit reasons provided other than her commitments to other films.

Then there’s the most obvious reason: this isn’t the movie for all the heroes. Drawing a parallel with past events, even though the plot of Doomsday is still unknown (and fans are left to speculate), the franchise seems to be betting on a story that will change everything. It feels like this production is being split up just like Infinity War and Endgame were. The new movie is to Infinity War as Secret Wars is to Endgame. There’s no confirmation of Doctor Doom’s first appearance, but it is expected that he’ll make his debut in the post-credits scenes of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, before finally stepping into the spotlight and dominating the MCU universe in Doomsday (just like it was with Thanos). Allowing some characters to be held back for future appearances and saving the massive character crossover for later seems like a valid strategy.

For example, Benedict Cumberbatch recently stated that Doctor Strange’s role does not align with the movie’s premise, even though he has since backtracked on his words. It’s known, however, that the sorcerer will play a pivotal role in Secret Wars. Perhaps this is also the case for the larger X-Men cast, including Wolverine and Storm, as it makes much more sense to bring them into the fold in the 2027 film, especially in alignment with the comics. Casting just a few, like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden now, is basically an introduction. Deadpool fits in here too.

Then there’s Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. With his identity now forgotten, there are several good theories about what role he might play in Doomsday. Will he be key to Doctor Doom’s downfall? It’s possible. After all, he is one of the most important Avengers, which makes it hard to understand why he wasn’t included in the line-up. However, his situation (which also involves the Maguire and Garfield variants) may be the one that fans need to be patient about. His fourth solo film is set to release between Doomsday and Secret Wars, so perhaps he’s being held back for a reason – not essential to the storyline at this moment in time.

Theories abound, especially given that the MCU is full of secrets. But one thing seems clear when looking at the bigger picture: Marvel Studios simply wants to work carefully on the next Avengers films. Including too many characters all at once might not be the best move. The superhero genre has faced enough challenges in recent years to risk overloading the story. For now, it’s a matter of trusting the process and waiting patiently for what promises to be a new record-breaking film.

Avengers: Doomsday hits the big screen on May 1, 2026.