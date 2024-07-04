Captain America: Brave New World Star Anthony Mackie Shares New Photo for July 4th

Captain America: Brave New World is finally hitting theaters next year, and the film is set to star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed the Cap torch to Sam at the end of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, and Mackie officially suited up as the hero in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Solider back in 2021. In honor of Independence Day, Mackie has taken to social media to share a new photo from Captain America: Brave New World. July 4th may be Steve Rogers’ birthday, but we’re excited to spend the holiday celebrating the newest onscreen Cap.

“Happy Birthday America! Have a great 4th, see you soon…,” Mackie captioned the post. You can view the image he shared below:

Anthony Mackie behind the scenes of Captain America: Brave New World.

“It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot Winter Soldier at,” Mackie said of the film in a previous interview with The Wrap. “One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [ Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area. So, in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I’ve been in the MCU.”

What Is Captain America: Brave New World About?

Anthony Mackie as Captain America.

Captain America: Brave New World will follow the new adventures of Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) following the events of The Falcon and Winter Soldier. The film will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar have been cast in currently undisclosed roles. Giancarlo Esposito was also added to the cast as an unknown villain during reshoots.

Captain America: Brave New World wrapped principal photography before the WGA and SAG strikes last year, but the film’s post-production was delayed. In December, Matthew Orton (Moon Knight) was hired to work on the new pages. Though reshoots once meant a film was performing poorly in test screenings, Marvel Studios has always scheduled additional photography to clarify questions that come up with test audiences.

“‘Reshoots’ was a bad word. ‘Oh this movie’s in reshoots, there must be a problem,’” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said of the process.

However, it’s not exactly common for a film to add a new villain played by a big actor this late in the process. It seems likely that Esposito is eventually getting his own series, but is being introduced in Cap 4. We can only hope this is a positive for the production.

Stay tuned for more updates about Captain America: Brave New World, which is currently scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025.