The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Anthony Mackie in Action

The final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released on Disney+ this morning which means much of the show's cast has been taking to social media to commemorate the finale. We've seen Daniel Brühl react to Baron Zemo's fate, Julia Louis-Dreyfus show off the cloak used to sneak her on set, and a lot of fun content from Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. A recent post from Stan features a fun, behind-the-scenes look at Mackie doing some of his Falcon stunts alongside his stunt double. However, Stan decided to have a little fun when editing the clip.

"And sometimes we all gotta take a fall," Stan captioned the video. You can take a look at the post below:

Warning: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spoilers Ahead! The final episode of the Disney+ series was a huge one as it finally saw Sam Wilson becoming Captain America. Marvel Studios even announced today that a Captain America 4 is now in the works with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, who will be writing the script with Dalan Musson. There are already rumors circulating that Chris Evans could return as Steve Rogers, but it's safe to assume Mackie will be taking on the role of Cap in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise," Spellman previously said of Sam and Bucky's relationship. "In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

All six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

