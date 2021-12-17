The Falcon and Winter the Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Visits Avengers Campus, Issues Challenge to Tom Holland

✖

When the Avengers Campus was unveiled in June, many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars went to the opening at Disney's California Adventure park, including Anthony Mackie. The actor known for playing Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America delighted MCU fans by introducing the park's Captain America. Apparently, Mackie had a lot of fun that day, because he's since gone back to the park. In fact, the actor took to Instagram yesterday to share photos from the Web Slingers ride, and issue a challenge to Spider-Man star, Tom Holland.

"@tomholland2013 congrats on the Disneyland attraction kid… now, I bet u can’t beat my score 💪🏾," Mackie wrote. You can check out Mackie's photos from the ride below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Mackie (@anthonymackie)

If you're looking for tips and tricks about Avengers Campus, check out our guide here. We rode WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure before the attraction opened, and learned everything you need to know about the ride before you visit the park. You can check that guide out here. If you're curious about where and when Avengers Campus takes place in the MCU timeline, Walt Disney Imagineering's creative director, Brent Strong, recently shared that the attraction is always taking place in the here and now.

"So first of all, you know, the mission to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes is so important, that we've assembled heroes from across all of space and time for that, for that mission. And it is, we're all about to discover in a couple of weeks when Loki comes out, time is a lot more squishy than any of us think," he explained. "And so trying to put a specific date to it, it can be challenging, but to us, Avengers Campus is here and now, right, we get to live in the moment and these heroes are here with us and you're taking part in that story."

As for Mackie, he's expected to reprise his role as the new Cap now that Marvel Studios has announced a Captain America 4. During a previous interview with EW, Mackie revealed that he found out about Captain America 4 from a grocery store clerk.

"I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!" [holds up a cellphone] "I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."

Captain America 4 does not yet have a release date, but you can catch Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th.