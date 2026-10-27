5 Great Matthew Lillard Performances That Aren’t Scooby Doo, & #1 Is in One of the Best TV Shows Ever Made

Especially if you’re a Millennial, there’s a good chance you know Matthew Lillard. Among his many projects, he made a name for himself with the two live-action Scooby-Doo movies and the original Scream, while younger audiences . Basically, he built a reputation around comedy, big and expressive performances, and the kind of characters who never go unnoticed. But if you think that’s all the actor has to offer, you’re mistaken. Throughout his career, and TV shows that showcase very different sides of his talent, including projects that required him to leave behind the chaotic energy he’s known for.

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You’ve probably seen some of these productions, but others might have flown under your radar (and honestly deserve a lot more recognition). Lillard is one of the most talented actors to have worked in the industry, and he’s still finding ways to surprise audiences with the variety of roles he takes on. To prove it, we’ve put together a list of his 5 most outstanding performances.

5) The Life of Chuck

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When it comes to playing funny characters who talk loudly, crack jokes, and always seem like they’re about to lose control, Lillard is a master. However, we’ve also seen him take on roles that are the complete opposite of that, and he’s managed to surprise us, as is the case with The Life of Chuck. Directed by Mike Flanagan and based on one of Stephen King’s works, the movie follows the life of Charles Krantz (Tom Hiddleston) in three chapters told in reverse order, starting with a world that seems to be falling apart. And here, Lillard plays Gus, a construction worker who tries to make sense of what’s happening as reports of strange events pile up. And the actor doesn’t even need to go full drama mode to stand out.

Gus reacts the way an ordinary person would when faced with a situation they can’t explain: with concern, disbelief, and even a few attempts to keep things light. Lillard knows how to balance these reactions without letting the character become nothing more than comic relief, and that natural approach is what makes his performance so good (even if it’s a small role that’s closer to a cameo). Lillard himself has spoken about the experience, explaining that, despite the limited screen time, the scene captures a lot of humanity and that he’s proud of the work he did on it. It’s fair to say he helps give emotional weight to a story that depends on how its characters deal with uncertainty. The Life of Chuck is a good reminder that Lillard can do a lot with very little time.

4) The Descendants

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Speaking of roles that aren’t so exaggerated, here’s one where Lillard had to take on a level of drama that audiences might not have realized he could handle so well. The Descendants centers on Matt King (George Clooney), a man trying to take care of his daughters after his wife gets into a boating accident and falls into a coma. And things get even worse when he finds out that she was having an affair with Brian Speer, played by Lillard. You might expect this to be the kind of role where he’d play a guy the audience is supposed to hate, but that’s not really what happens. Instead of making excuses for the character or turning him into the villain, Lillard portrays someone who made selfish decisions and now has to deal with the consequences.

And yes, Lillard really delivers in this movie, especially in his scenes with Clooney, where the awkwardness between them does far more for the conflict than a big argument ever could. You can tell there’s no sense of competition from him, given the more restrained performance from the lead actor, and he doesn’t try to steal the spotlight either. He simply understands that Brian is a man who has no good answer for what he’s done and can’t control how other people see him. That makes the performance so much more convincing, while also highlighting a quality of Lillard’s that doesn’t always get enough attention: he knows when he doesn’t need to be the funniest or most attention-grabbing person to leave a lasting impression.

3) Scream

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And of course, if there’s one role that explains why Lillard became one of the most memorable actors in ’90s horror, it’s Stu Macher in Scream. Wes Craven’s film follows Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends as a masked killer begins terrorizing their town, using horror movie conventions to play with the audience’s expectations. And Stu is initially introduced as the annoying friend who can’t go five minutes without cracking a joke or messing around, making him seem like the kind of character who’s only there to lighten the mood throughout the movie. But those traits become some of the film’s greatest strengths, as his behavior, mood swings, and tendency to treat everything like a joke make him unpredictable as well.

That doesn’t mean you can immediately tell he’s one of the killers (although that depends on each viewer’s experience), but once the mask comes off, those traits make him more disturbing, because Stu is someone whose immaturity makes violence seem almost like a game. It’s fair to say that Scream is not only one of the best films of his career but also one of his greatest performances, hands down, since you can laugh with him one moment and feel uncomfortable the next, without any of it feeling forced. And if you need proof, just look at how Stu has become a fan favorite in the franchise, with fans having celebrated the announcement of his return in Scream 7. It’s one of the best roles to watch if you want to understand why Lillard is so beloved by everyone.

2) SLC Punk!

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You might not remember SLC Punk!, since it came out before the two Scooby-Doo movies that helped Lillard win over an entire generation of fans, but this is where he showed he could carry an entire movie on his shoulders. Set in Salt Lake City in 1985, the story introduces us to Stevo (Lillard), a young punk who rejects traditional values and believes that living on the fringes of society is the only way to avoid becoming everything he despises. Alongside his best friend, Heroin Bob (Michael A. Goorjian), he spends his days defending his beliefs, clashing with anyone who disagrees with him, and trying to figure out where he belongs. It’s a premise that could have resulted in a comedy about a rebellious teenager, but actually, Lillard is what gives the story another dimension.

Stevo is funny, but he’s also frustrating: he’s arrogant, talks too much, and always has an answer for everything, but the actor also shows that this confidence hides someone who doesn’t really know what to do with his life yet. The narration and sarcastic humor give him plenty of room to show off his comedic timing, but the best parts come when the protagonist has to face situations that can’t be solved with a funny remark or an anti-establishment speech. He’s definitely not an easy character to like, and casting Lillard in the role feels like one of the best decisions, because it’s hard to imagine another actor pulling off what he does on screen quite as well. Honestly, this is an underrated performance that deserves more appreciation, as it’s Lillard’s comedic side combined with a vulnerable portrayal.

1) Twin Peaks: The Return

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Yes, Lillard joined the cast of one of TV’s greatest classics when it returned years after its original run. And Twin Peaks: The Return is, without a doubt, the best argument against the idea that the actor can only play one type of character. The revival of the series created by David Lynch and Mark Frost premiered in 2017, revisiting its central mysteries and taking the story into even stranger territory (if that was even possible). Here, Lillard plays Bill Hastings, a school principal who gets caught up in a murder investigation and is forced to explain something that seems impossible to understand. Much like in Carrie, for example, it’s a role that might not seem like anything particularly special at first, but in this case, it’s hard to take your eyes off him.

And Twin Peaks Season 3 has one specific important scene that makes Lillard’s whole performance worth watching: the interrogation, in which his character tries to explain the bizarre things that happened to him. Throughout the scene, the actor builds the tension through hesitant responses, an increasingly shaky voice, and expressions that make it clear just how frightened Bill is as he struggles to put his own memories into words. It’s a truly unsettling performance that can move you even if you’ve never watched the show before. It’s mind-blowing to see how completely Lillard throws himself into the scene and how he balances the disturbing with the downright absurd. In such an unconventional series, filled with dozens of amazing performances, managing to stand out to this extent with so little screen time is no small feat.